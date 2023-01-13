A New Third Front Emerges In Tripura Threatening Division Of Anti-BJP Votes

By Ashis Biswas

In Tripura, on the eve of the state assembly polls next month, a fresh development has taken place giving some relief to the ruling BJP which has been struggling to get the support of the tribals to retain power .

The CPI(M) , following its State Committee meeting attended by senior politburo leaders, set the ball rolling , signalling its intent to align with Congress and the tribal Tipra Motha(TM) in the fight against the BJP. General Secretary Mr Sitaram Yechury, meeting newsmen recently along with senior state party leader Mr Jiten Choudhury, strongly emphasized that the first priority for the opposition going into the 2023 polls must be to ensure the defeat of the BJP.

On the other hand, while BJP leaders took their time in assessing the implications of the Left proposal for a joint Front with Congress, a smaller local outfit, the Peoples’ Congress (PC) announced the formation of a new front with Trinamool Congress and tribal party Tipra Motha (TM) as partners. This is virtually a direct challenge to the proposed Left-Congress alliance to challenge the ruling BJP.

The PC welcomed other forces opposed to the BJP but avoided mentioning the Congress and the CPI(M) making it clear that they had chosen to go separate ways in the battle against the BJP.

Judging by the speed of the new proposal from a small local party, to set up a new pre-poll formation with the TMC in it, there was a general impression that apparently some opposition forces were keener to assert their own political presence rather than exploring he possibility of a loose alliance of sorts with Congress and the CPI(M) to avoid an anti-BJP vote split.

A keen fight for power is on the cards in Tripura. It goes without saying that an opposition divided into two distinct camps, presenting their own separate narratives in their respective campaigns, could only help, not hinder, the BJP’s cause.

Mr Sitaram Yechury made it clear at his recent meet that Left and democratic forces must come together to fight the BJP not merely to win the elections. The greater fight was to strengthen the foundations of democracy, protect the basic rights of the people achieved after many years of struggles. During the BJP’s tenure at the centre and in different states, India’s Constitution and time-honoured political norms had been grossly violated. The economic sufferings of the common people all over India had increased phenomenally because of the BJP’s anti people policies, the CPI(M) general secretary underlined.

To avoid possible controversies , Mr Yechury parried specific questions as to whether the CPIM) which had won 16 out of 60 seats in 2018 assembly polls as it lost in Tripura after many years, would support a tribal candidate as the next Chief Minister, in the event of a BJP defeat. It was no different when he was pressed to explain the political outlook, and objectives behind the alignment with Congress, etc. Nor did he clarify whether former Chief minister Mr Manik Sarkar would contest this year’s polls . At one point he appealed to Mr Choudhury to reply to newsmen when the queries from mediapersons referred to local issues.

Sources suggest that while a proposal had now been formally made to the TM and Congress to join the Left and democratic forces, no discussions had been held yet even at the informal level. Tipra Motha is placed advantageously for bargaining with the national parties. The PC-TMC combination is offering TM leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarman chief minister’s position in case the BJP is defeated in the polls.

The TM it may be recalled had expressed its reservations about the possible alignment between the Left and the Congress. TM leaders doubted whether Congress supporters, many of whom had a very hard time during the long Left rule, would rally in large numbers to support the Left, forgetting the past.

As for the BJP, it reacted strongly to the proposal for a left-Congress joint Front. Senior leaders said it would be hard for common people to accept what would obviously be an opportunistic alliance between the Left and Congress. There had been too much violence and bitter history between the two parties. The sole reason for their understanding would be their desire to win power anyhow , caring for nothing else. ‘If the CPI(M) had won 16 seats in 2018, this year they would win 0 ‘, sais state BJP leaders.

The BJP stepped up its campaign, with prominent actor Mithun Chakravarty addressing rallies in his characteristic flamboyant style. He attacked the Left for its inability to alleviate the peoples’ sufferings during its long but barren tenure. At the organizational level, BJP sources say that till now, not much progress in their informal talks with TM, but the local leaders including the central leaders are trying and Home Minister Amit Shah has given strict directive that all steps have to be taken to ensure that the TM does not join the Left proposed alliance. Now the ball is in TM’s court. (IPA Service)

