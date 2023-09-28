A vessel with a record-breaking cargo capacity carried through the Arctic by Atomflot for the first time

The nuclear-powered icebreaker Taimyr and the universal nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir have recently completed the escort of the bulk carrier Gingo (CapeSize vessel) with a cargo of 164.5 thousand tons of iron ore concentrate in the area of Cape Dezhnev in the waters of the Northern Sea Route.

For the first time Atomflot’s (a part of the ROSATOM group) icebreakers performed the operation of escorting a vessel with deadweight of over 169 thousand tons from west to east. The icebreaking operation consisted of two stages. At the beginning, the nuclear-powered ship Taimyr ensured safe passage of the vessel through the Kara Sea, after that the bulk carrier independently crossed the Laptev Sea. In The universal nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir provided icebreaker escort in the East Siberian Sea. The length of the icebreaking route was 620 miles with an average speed of 10 knots.

“The Northern Sea Route is quite popular with cargo carriers. Understanding weather conditions and ice conditions, it is possible to plan the most comfortable and safe route for the vessel. The crews of the nuclear-powered ships made a truly unique icebreaking trip. The large-tonnage bulk carrier crossed the Northern Sea Route in 13 days. It is worth noting that it would have taken twice as long to cross the Suez Canal”, commented Andrei Tenitsky, Atomflot Advisor to the Director General.

ROSATOM is developing its logistics business, including the Eurasian Container Transit (EACT) project aimed to create a sea transit containerized cargo transportation service between the eastern and western parts of Eurasia via the Northern Sea Route (NSR). As an additional transport corridor, it may become a new route for global logistics that may increase sustainability of the global supply chain and have a positive impact on the world trade.

The development of the NSR can be ensured by establishing regular freight traffic, building new nuclear icebreakers and upgrading the relevant infrastructure. Today the Atomflot’s fleet includes seven nuclear-powered icebreakers and one nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput. Five more icebreakers are under construction. ROSATOM is working with interested NSR users on the construction of four additional non-nuclear icebreakers, Icebreaker 8-9 class, to operate near ports and terminals in the Western part of the NSR and at the mouth of the Yenisei River.

In June 2023 during the SPIEF, UAE transport companies have expressed interest in using the Northern Sea Route. The NSR was highlighted as one of the most important transport arteries linking the vast Arctic space with eight countries. As a global shipping hub, the UAE’s participation in the Arctic maritime projects is a part of country’s wider strategy of strengthening its position as a key player in the Asian cargo and logistic sectors. Since arctic routes may considerably shorten the transit time between Asia and Europe, the NSR may become an attractive additional way for logistics companies to use.

