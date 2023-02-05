AAP to contest all seats in MP assembly elections

The AAP will contest all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, due later this year, a party office-bearer said on Saturday indicating the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will pitch the Delhi model of governance to target the BJP and opposition Congress and accused them of playing “destructive politics”.

AAP organisational general secretary Sandeep Pathak cited the performance of the party in recent local bodies polls in MP and said it will form the next government. “We will field candidates in all the Assembly constituencies and with all our might fight elections,” Pathak told reporters here.

The 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh led to a hung assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House, but failing to win a majority. The BJP had won 109 seats.

The Congress later formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath. However, the dispensation collapsed in March 2020 after several MLAs of Congress defected to BJP, paving the way for the saffron party to return to power.

Asked whether the time was too short for the AAP to brace up and spread its footprint in MP given the Kejriwal-led party currently doesn’t have an executive committee after it was dissolved recently, he said the committee will be formed soon.

