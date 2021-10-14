Abu Dhabi hospitals in milestone data deal

Arabian Post Staff

Malaffi, the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform and a strategic initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH), announced that all public and private hospitals in the Emirate are now connected to the platform. This is an important milestone towards allowing healthcare providers to safely exchange important patient health information in real-time, creating a centralised database of unified patient records.

In addition to all 59 hospitals, 1,100 clinics and medical centres and 380 pharmacies are now connected to the platform. Now over 39,600 doctors, nurses and other members of staff from the 1,539 healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi have secure access to Malaffi and are enabled to make better-informed and more efficient decisions.

Malaffi provides easier access to medical records in which helps healthcare professionals to save the time and trouble of transferring previous medical records and avoid undergoing the same tests. The platform enables healthcare facilities to be more efficient and better coordinated providing safer care to across all the emirate. Malaffi collates 559 million unique clinical records of medical information such as patient visits, medical conditions, allergies, procedures, lab results, radiology reports, vaccination records, vital signs, and medications.

Since the launch of Malaffi over two years ago, the DOH has supported the development of the platform as it plays a pivotal role in the digital transformation of healthcare as part of its strategy committed to adopting digital solutions that support the advancement of the sector in the emirate.