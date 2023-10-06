Adipec closes with pledge to fast track energy transition

Arabian Post Staff

ADIPEC 2023 closed with the global energy industry delivering a clear message that it is united in its commitment to decarbonise and to fast-track the energy transition, while continuing to meet global energy needs. The event achieved a record-breaking attendance of over 184,000, the largest edition of ADIPEC ever.

Building on its nearly 40-year legacy, ADIPEC has evolved, growing in size and reach, as well as reflecting an energy system in transition. Convening global energy leaders and elevating voices from adjacent industries – including finance and technology – to accelerate urgent, collective action and game-changing solutions to decarbonise quicker and future-proof the energy system.

As the last major energy industry milestone before COP28 takes place in the UAE next month, ADIPEC focused on the priorities like achieving near zero methane emissions by 2030 and scaling deployment of climate technology. to tackle the core challenges of building the energy system of tomorrow – technology and innovation, investment, energy security and more – enabling the industry to demonstrate its commitment to lowering emissions without sacrificing economic growth where it is needed most.

Reflecting the industry’s priorities, decarbonisation defined the ADIPEC 2023 agenda, which included critical conversations on achieving net-zero in heavy industries, such as aviation and cement production and how to develop circular economies.

The 2023 edition of ADIPEC reinforced the event’s status as the premier platform for the energy industry to come together and do business. Among a wide range of deals agreed during the event, Baker Hughes announced a milestone electric-LNG award for ADNOC Ruwais LNG export terminal; Petrofac won a $600m contract with ADNOC; The Department of Economic Development announced Abu Dhabi will provide 100 investment opportunities with a combined market size of Dh123.3 billion ($33.5 billion) by 2027 and OXY subsidiary 1PointFive and ADNOC signed an agreement to commence a jointly funded preliminary engineering study for a 1 million tonne-per-year Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility in the UAE.

More than 2,200 companies, 30 country pavilions and over 350 curated sessions, ADIPEC 2023 continued to build on its legacy as the ultimate international platform the energy sector.

