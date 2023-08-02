logo
Just in:
Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 to build hitech studio in Kizad // Owaisi calls Pawar sharing stage with Modi ‘hypocrisy’ // Abu Dhabi investment giants ADQ, IHC Capital set to consolidate real estate, hospitality assets // Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // City of Dreams Hosts the First Ever Exhibition in Macao by World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle // Dubai-Based Startup, UDENZ, Achieves Landmark Success with a $5M Series A Funding // Study Finds Irregular Patterns In 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results // Opposition team meeting President on Manipur // Man arrested for storing 48 tonnes of narcotics substances in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi // 42 Abu Dhabi and BEACON RED organise second hackathon for 60 students // Abu Dhabi WTO Meet May See India, Others Team Up Against EU Rules 2023 // UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 amid ban on unauthorized protests // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong // Abu Dhabi Consolidates Real Estate Assets Under $12 Billion Firm // LINE TODAY Hong Kong Calls for Nominations for Its New LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide // Nomura’s Laser Digital secures Dubai’s virtual asset license, outpacing Binance in full approval // Japan Tourism reports GCC resurgence // UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists //
HomeIndiaAfter Manipur, Haryana Also Witnessing Gross Failure Of Law And Order
India
0 likes

After Manipur, Haryana Also Witnessing Gross Failure Of Law And Order

By Sushil Kutty

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court is smart. On August 1, after nearly three months of Manipur burning, after killings running rampant, after untold atrocities committed on Manipuri women, the top court took the Manipur Police to task and called out the Centre and the state government for the “absolute breakdown of law & order in Manipur” wondering aloud why the Modi government stood mute spectator?

The Supreme Court might have asked itself the same question. For, but for the infamous video showing two Kuki women paraded naked in a Manipur street, the “milords” wouldn’t have reacted and acted. To be brutally honest, for some reason, maybe even paranormal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lethargy had passed on to other not less powerful constitutional authorities.

The Supreme Court included. By the time the top court interrupted PM Modi’s sweet reveries of New York, Washington and Cairo, the death toll in Manipur had crossed 140. And, bet a dollar gets 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if he dared step on Manipur soil again, would be the most unpopular man in all of the northeast. A malaria breakout would be more welcome.

In time, maybe someone will write ‘Love in the Time of Manipur’. But not now, when wounds from the video showing women paraded naked continue to fester. The video was shot two months earlier, in May and came to the Supreme Court’s attention only in July. It was almost as if SC justices don’t keep up with the news. Manipur caught the Supreme Court justices napping as it found Prime Minister Narendra Modi callously shirking responsibility.

It was like ‘Contagious’ had found its strange bedfellow. Of course, the Supreme Court cannot be faulted for the death and mayhem. The arson and the exodus. And let’s not invite comparison with the Kashmir of 1990. But Manipur 2023 is almost a replica. Coincidentally, the BJP was a stark presence at the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus 1990, too! Today, it is the Meitei Exodus 2023.

The Supreme Court has asked the Manipur DGP to come over from Imphal and explain. But what of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh? Shouldn’t he be the guest of the top court and read out the riot act? The fact is, barring maybe one or two, the majority of BJP Chief Ministers have been disastrous. Of course, Manipur’s Chief Minister N. Biren Singh takes the cake.

Along with Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, who joined his Manipur counterpart with the manner in which he is handling ‘Nuh’. Like what happened with Manipur, the Supreme Court hasn’t yet reacted to ‘Nuh’, where Khattar’s police failed miserably. The Supreme Court justices should know that Mewat (Nuh) is just next door and the bigg honchos of north India’s IT hub Gurugram are mighty nervous.

They live surrounded by ‘Nuh’ and ‘Nuh’ people are employed in their households. They are very close to the ’Nuh’ people. The fact is, the Nuh people, most of whom are of one community are the target. On Tuesday, August 1, like it happened in Manipur in May, there was “absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery” in Nuh .

Bottom-line, here was another BJP Chief Minister totally incapable and the Supreme Court will, maybe, summon the Haryana DGP someday two months from today. To cynics, and there are plenty around, Modi’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ is all ‘BS’. Especially when it comes to “law and order”. The heavily politicized Haryana Police did nothing the entire time the destruction and looting continued at the instigation of the hooligans of both communities.

For those who refuse to see what’s happening right in front of their eyes, and in Social Media posts, what they are witnessing is India disintegrating – helpless, hapless and, like the Supreme Court said, with law and order totally and absolutely breaking down. Imagine, in today’s India, not 40 km from the Supreme Court, with the fourth most powerful army in Delhi’s barracks, looting and burning are taking place and the police are helpless, and hapless! Both Manipur and Haryana are ruled by the BJP the party with a ‘ difference’(IPA Service)

 

The post After Manipur, Haryana Also Witnessing Gross Failure Of Law And Order first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 to build hitech studio in Kizad // Hindutva-Indoctrinated Police Personnel Is Modi-Shah’s Ugly Legacy // After Manipur, Haryana Also Witnessing Gross Failure Of Law And Order // Opposition team meeting President on Manipur // Supreme Court Cannot Run Away From Blame For Deterioration Of Manipur Situation // City of Dreams Hosts the First Ever Exhibition in Macao by World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle // Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws // Dubai-Based Startup, UDENZ, Achieves Landmark Success with a $5M Series A Funding // Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment // OctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // Abu Dhabi Consolidates Real Estate Assets Under $12 Billion Firm // UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists // Study Finds Irregular Patterns In 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results // Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP // Abu Dhabi WTO Meet May See India, Others Team Up Against EU Rules 2023 // UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 amid ban on unauthorized protests // Japan Tourism reports GCC resurgence // Abu Dhabi WTO meet may see India, others team up against EU rules // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 //