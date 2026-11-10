AI stock rout erodes sovereign and pension holdings

The sell-off in US technology shares has pushed estimated declines in disclosed sovereign wealth and public pension fund holdings to $30.5 billion since the end of June, exposing the uneven impact of falling artificial intelligence valuations on major institutional investors.

Global SWF, which tracks state-owned investment institutions, calculated that $22.8 billion of the decline occurred between 3 and 6 November, when technology stocks came under heavy pressure following the US midterm elections. Its assessment covers comparable listed holdings rather than the entire investment portfolios of the funds concerned.

The research group identified approximately $335.5 billion in AI-related investments across a wider universe of sovereign and public pension investors. That figure measures exposure, not losses, and includes investments whose values and sensitivity to the technology downturn vary considerably.

The figures underline how a market reversal concentrated in semiconductor manufacturers, technology platforms and AI infrastructure businesses can affect institutions managing public savings. They do not establish that the funds sold shares during the downturn or realised losses equivalent to the fall in estimated market values.

The sharpest market declines followed the Democrats’ victory in both chambers of Congress in the 3 November elections. Investors weighed the prospect of tighter scrutiny of data centres and restrictions on new projects alongside questions about the scale of spending on AI infrastructure and the returns companies can generate.

On 5 November, the Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 5.5 per cent and the S&P 500 lost about 4.4 per cent. Semiconductor shares were particularly vulnerable as investors reassessed expectations for the construction of computing facilities and demand for advanced chips.

Global SWF’s findings point to markedly different outcomes among investors. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has a concentrated position in chipmaker GlobalFoundries, making movements in that company’s shares particularly significant for the value of its disclosed technology holdings.

Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, which oversees the Government Pension Fund Global, has a broader technology portfolio. Gains in Microsoft helped offset some of its semiconductor-related losses, illustrating how diversification across companies can moderate the effect of a sector-wide decline.

Other institutions examined include CPP Investments, which manages assets for the Canada Pension Plan, South Korea’s National Pension Service and Canada’s Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. Their exposure depends on the composition of their individual portfolios, including the balance between direct shareholdings and other investment vehicles.

The valuation changes also differ from the overall investment performance of each institution. Currency movements, changes in holdings, income from investments and returns from assets outside listed equities can all affect fund-level results. A decline in the market value of selected shares cannot therefore be treated as a corresponding reduction in total fund assets.

Separate estimates from the Equable Institute indicate the scale of public pension exposure in the United States. It estimated that state and local retirement systems held between $578.1 billion and $706.6 billion in AI-related assets at the end of June, before November’s market turbulence.

The institute’s assessment covered 51 AI-linked companies and included a range reflecting incomplete disclosure of investments. It found that those businesses represented a substantial proportion of publicly reported equity positions, leaving retirement systems sensitive to changes in valuations across a relatively small group of companies.

Large funds had already begun adjusting their allocations. California Public Employees’ Retirement System reduced its direct holdings in the seven biggest US technology companies during the first half of 2026, as it sought broader diversification and greater exposure to private investments.

For sovereign investors, the calculations offer a snapshot rather than a complete accounting. Many hold private companies, infrastructure projects, bonds and assets managed through external funds, none of which necessarily moves in line with the prices of their disclosed listed shares.

The distinction is especially important for AI infrastructure investments, where exposure can extend beyond chipmakers to power generation, data centres and financing arrangements. Such assets may respond differently to changes in technology spending, interest rates and government permitting policies.

The concentration of AI investments also complicates comparisons between institutions. Some funds hold technology companies through benchmark-tracking mandates, while others make targeted investments. Their investment objectives, reporting schedules and disclosure requirements differ, limiting direct comparisons of portfolio performance.

Global SWF published its assessment on 9 November, using the end-June holdings as the comparison point and the early-November market slide to measure the additional erosion in the value of identifiable listed positions.