logo
Just in:
ADNOC L&S Secures $2 Billion Hybrid Capital for Strategic Expansion // Iran’s Oil Industry Faces Critical Challenges Amid Renewed U.S. Sanctions // 2025 AI Boom May Not Exactly Be Celebration Time For Indians // Emirati Billionaire Commits $20 Billion to U.S. Data Centers, Trump Announces // Arab Energy Fund Consortium Acquires Metito Utilities // “A Dubai home  is not just about a space furnished with elegance and taste; it’s about an emotional impact” // Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Keeta Drones Forge Alliance to Elevate Drone Delivery Safety // Kuwait’s Warba Bank Moves to Secure 33% Stake in Gulf Bank // Syrian Kurds Should Not be Left at the Mercy of Turks // KPMG and SID Unveil Budget 2025 Recommendations to Build a Ready, Refreshed, and Resilient Singapore, Driving Value Creation and Global Leadership // O-Level Computing Graduates to Receive Credit Exemption at NYP’s School of Information Technology // Carrefour departs Oman, Majid Al Futtaim shifts to Hypermax // Exploring the Power of Journeys: TESSAN and Rachael Yamagata Premiere Exclusive Documentary // CamScanner Elevates AI Offerings for Smarter Work and Learning in 2025 // Capture.HK Achieves Milestone of 1 Million Family Photos Digitised in 2024 // ADNOC’s Global Expansion Set to Drive Drilling Unit Growth // As at 8 January, GDA Secures 84.1% of MAHB Shares // GAOC Group of Companies Shines at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines with Triple Win // Ajman Real Estate Transactions Surge to AED2.28 Billion in December 2024 // Saudi ETF Secures $200 Million Investment from PIF //
Talking Point
0 likes

Ajman Real Estate Transactions Surge to AED2.28 Billion in December 2024

Ajman’s real estate market experienced a significant surge in December 2024, with transactions totaling AED2.28 billion, marking a 102% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth underscores the emirate’s expanding appeal to investors and its robust property sector.

The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation reported that December 2024 saw 1,169 real estate transactions, including 935 property sales valued at over AED1.86 billion. Notably, the Al Jurf 1 area recorded the highest property sale at AED300 million. Additionally, there were 148 mortgage transactions exceeding AED252.8 million, with the largest mortgage valued at AED11.2 million in the Al Jurf Industrial 3 area.

This performance reflects a broader trend of growth in Ajman’s real estate sector. In November 2024, the market recorded 173 valuation transactions totaling AED598 million, an 88% increase from the previous year. Earlier in the year, the first quarter saw transactions amounting to AED4.3 billion, a 26.6% rise from the same period in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

What's On
Buzz | Arabian Post
Business
Latest Updates
Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
GAOC Group of Companies Shines at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines with Triple Win // Experience The Ultimate Adrenaline Rush With Thrill Coaster Singapore VR Pods At Madame Tussauds Singapore // Arab Energy Fund Consortium Acquires Metito Utilities // Syrian Kurds Should Not be Left at the Mercy of Turks // O-Level Computing Graduates to Receive Credit Exemption at NYP’s School of Information Technology // Iran’s Oil Industry Faces Critical Challenges Amid Renewed U.S. Sanctions // Emirates NBD’s Five-Year Notes to Debut on Taipei Stock Exchange // Divineway Fengshui Announces the Launch of Master Louis Cheung’s Book on Taoist Divine Magic // Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to Acquire Nordic Aviation Capital // CamScanner Elevates AI Offerings for Smarter Work and Learning in 2025 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 08 Jan 2025 // Exploring the Power of Journeys: TESSAN and Rachael Yamagata Premiere Exclusive Documentary // Capture.HK Achieves Milestone of 1 Million Family Photos Digitised in 2024 // 2025 AI Boom May Not Exactly Be Celebration Time For Indians // Venture Capital Investment Drops in Saudi Arabia and UAE // Carrefour departs Oman, Majid Al Futtaim shifts to Hypermax // Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Keeta Drones Forge Alliance to Elevate Drone Delivery Safety // KPMG and SID Unveil Budget 2025 Recommendations to Build a Ready, Refreshed, and Resilient Singapore, Driving Value Creation and Global Leadership // Emirati Billionaire Commits $20 Billion to U.S. Data Centers, Trump Announces // 175 years of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Company starts anniversary year with growth strategy //