ALE Announces New Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2025 – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of secure networking and communications solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandrine El Khodry as the new Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, reporting directly to the company CEO, Yann Zhang.

From her extensive roles within ALE and the wider IT and network communications industry, Sandrine brings a robust record of senior sales leadership as well as deep expertise in the market dynamics of global enterprise. She has consistently driven teams to deliver exceptional performance, leading complex global initiatives and effectively managing multi-national and culturally diverse teams. Her extensive 28-year career spans key areas such as Mobility Solutions, Cloud, IT Infrastructure, Security, Telecommunications, and Customer Experience, showcasing her versatility and strategic vision.

Sandrine’s appointment underscores ALE’s commitment to accelerating sustainable global growth and enhancing its market presence. With her proven experience in strategic business development, portfolio management, and fostering key partnerships, Sandrine is ideally positioned to lead ALE’s sales and marketing teams globally, driving innovation and delivering differentiated value to customers worldwide.

Yann Zhang, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, says:

“Sandrine’s proven record at ALE and across the IT and network communications sectors makes her the perfect leader to unite our teams and drive our global sales and marketing strategy forward. I’m confident her collaborative approach will accelerate innovation and deliver lasting success, and I’m delighted to welcome her into this critical global role.”

Sandrine El Khodry, EVP of Global Sales & Marketing, comments:

“I’m honoured to take on this new, global role at ALE. Building on my passion for people, innovation, and growth, I’m committed to collaborating closely with our talented teams worldwide. Together, we’ll drive meaningful impact, harness opportunities, and create lasting success for our company, our partners, and customers.”

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.

All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.

Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

