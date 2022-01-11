Prime members can now access a wider selection of daily essentials with Watsons’ range of beauty, health and personal care products across brands including L’Oréal Paris, Aveeno, Bioré, and more

Prime members can receive their Watsons orders as early as the same day, with Amazon.sg’s 2-hour scheduled delivery options

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 January 2022 – Amazon Singapore announced today a new partnership with Watsons to launch its extensive range of beauty, health and personal care products on Amazon.sg. Prime members will now have an even wider selection to shop from through Fresh & Fast, a Prime benefit that offers groceries, everyday essentials, and more from Amazon Fresh and Watsons. This is the first time that Amazon Singapore is partnering with a leading beauty and health retailer to create a dedicated storefront on Amazon.sg, making it faster, easier and more convenient for customers to shop for their daily essential items online.

The collaboration between Amazon Singapore and Watsons will add thousands of new products to Amazon.sg’s existing catalog, providing an increased selection for shoppers. Prime members can expect to find a wide range of popular products available on Watsons’ storefront housing reputable brands such as Aveeno, Bioré, Cetaphil, Bifesta, Wavertree & London, L’Oréal Paris, Oral-B, Anessa, Tsubaki, ZA, as well as other items from Watsons’ house brands ranging from facial care to health supplements.

Customers can also enjoy free two-hour scheduled delivery to receive their items within the same day on orders above S$25, from now to 10 February 2022. After this promotion period, Prime members will still be able to receive free shipping on Watsons orders above S$60.

“We are thrilled to work with Watsons on this launch, bringing Prime members an even wider selection of daily essentials on Amazon.sg,” said Henry Low, Amazon Singapore’s Country Manager. “Amazon is obsessed over the things we believe customers will care about like low prices, vast selection and fast delivery, so this new partnership is the perfect next step to improve our offerings in Singapore.”

“We are excited to be the very first exclusive health and personal care retailer in Singapore to join Amazon with a dedicated storefront that offers a wide selection of products to Prime members at great prices. Prime members who require faster or urgent delivery of items to their doorstep can now take advantage of the fast, two-hour delivery that Amazon.sg offers. This is in line with our proactive customer-centric and Offline+Online strategies to offer our shoppers more convenient options to shop seamlessly, whenever and wherever, be it on watsons.com.sg or partner sites, like Amazon.sg,” said Ms Irene Lau, Managing Director of Watsons Singapore.

Amazon.sg x Watsons Special Deals and Promotions

To celebrate the launch of Watsons on Amazon.sg, Prime members can look forward to exciting deals and promotions available from now till 6 February 2022 while stocks last, with items delivered directly to their doorstep via Amazon.sg’s two-hour scheduled delivery. Shop now at amazon.sg/watsons!

Weekend Specials

There will be special promotions featuring different selections every weekend (Friday to Sunday) from now to 6 February 2022, including the following and more:

Watsons House Brand

65% off selected Watsons body scrub

60% off Collagen by Watsons facial care range

45% off selected Watsons supplements

3 for $5 selected Watsons hand sanitizer

Bath and Body

39% off Dove body wash

35% off selected items from Aveeno baby range

39% off Neutrogena Rainbath

Skincare

20% off Jorubi Aloe Vera Gel 120ml

50% off selected items from Gillette facial care

40% off selected items from Olay Retinol Night Range

Hair Care

2 for 30% off selected items from Moist Diane hair care range

Up to 30% off selected items from Daeng Gi Meo Ri hair care

37% off selected items from John Frieda hair care

30% off selected items from Tsubaki premium range

Up to 35% off selected items from Kosé Cosemport hair care

1-for-1 Deals

From now till 6 February 2022, there will be a Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotion across selected products including:

Watsons house brand : Selected facial masks, shower gel, sun screen, and more

: Selected facial masks, shower gel, sun screen, and more Bath and body : Selected items including Dove Micellar shower gel, Olay body wash, New Moon Inner Radiance collagen drink, Swisse Vitamin C Effervescent Tabs, and more

: Selected items including Dove Micellar shower gel, Olay body wash, New Moon Inner Radiance collagen drink, Swisse Vitamin C Effervescent Tabs, and more Skincare : Selected items including Bio Essence mask, Bioré cleansing oil sheet, Avène Hydrance serum, Derma Lab cleansers, and more

: Selected items including Bio Essence mask, Bioré cleansing oil sheet, Avène Hydrance serum, Derma Lab cleansers, and more Beauty: Selected items including Peripera Ink Airy Velvet lip tint, Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer, Silkygirl Long Wearing Eyeliner, Kate Tokyo Super Sharp Liner, and more

T&Cs apply to all promotions.

Try Fresh & Fast with Amazon Prime today

The Fresh & Fast selection on Amazon.sg offers Prime members access to thousands of items on Amazon Fresh and Watsons. This improved offering provides shoppers with an extensive selection across chilled, fresh and frozen products, and daily essentials across beauty, health and personal care products, at amazing prices. Prime members will also continue to enjoy free, ultrafast two-hour delivery for orders above S$60. Prime members who want to experience Amazon Fresh or shop Watsons’ selection of products can visit this link.

New to Amazon Fresh?

New Prime members have yet another reason to join Prime with a limited promotion to enjoy S$15 off their first Amazon Fresh order, with a minimum spend of S$60 using the code FRESH15. T&Cs apply.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

