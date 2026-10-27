Anduril and Qualcomm unveil US-assembled BlueChip laptop project

Defence technology company Anduril Industries and chipmaker Qualcomm have unveiled plans for a laptop designed and assembled in the United States, with orders expected to open in 2027 as the partners seek to establish a domestic computer manufacturing network.

The initiative, called BlueChip, will initially target government agencies, military organisations, emergency responders and public safety customers. Anduril has produced working prototypes, but neither company has disclosed production volumes or a firm delivery date.

Qualcomm Technologies will provide its Snapdragon X Series processors, supporting computing, graphics and artificial intelligence functions on the device. Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano Amon said the chips would be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company at its Arizona facilities.

Circuit board assembly is planned for Anduril’s Arsenal-1 manufacturing complex in Ohio. The company is also developing domestic production for laptop enclosures, battery components and other hardware, while assessing suppliers capable of meeting its technical and manufacturing requirements.

The partners said components obtained from US and allied-country suppliers account for more than 90% of the procurement cost of parts used in current prototypes. That figure does not mean 90% of components are manufactured domestically, and the companies have not committed to a date for achieving an entirely American supply chain.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey acknowledged that significant manufacturing gaps remain, particularly for components such as displays. He said the project aims eventually to source every part domestically, although the composition of the first commercially available models has yet to be finalised.

The companies described their approach as a phased programme intended to expand domestic sourcing, establish manufacturing expertise and reduce reliance on overseas suppliers. They argue that interruptions to international supply chains could restrict access to computers needed for critical infrastructure and national security operations.

Their initial product is a rugged laptop designed to withstand demanding operating conditions. Luckey said military users would set the design requirements because of their needs for physical durability, information security and resistance to shock and vibration.

The product will not initially compete primarily on price with ordinary consumer laptops. Luckey estimated that it could cost about 20% more than comparable premium computers, reflecting the expense of rugged construction and a supply chain that is still being developed.

He said the project had not received government contracts or subsidies specifically for its development. The companies have funded their initial research and engineering themselves, although Luckey did not disclose their expenditure or the amount required to establish full production.

The decision also broadens Anduril’s activities beyond the autonomous aircraft, surveillance systems and military software for which it is known. Luckey argued that the underlying electronic components of drones and laptops overlap substantially, including processors, memory, storage, batteries and wireless communications equipment.

Anduril has adapted the laptop enclosure for machining in the United States and is developing power-management systems compatible with battery technology available from domestic suppliers. Engineers are also selecting metals that local manufacturers can produce and machine at scale and testing methods for incorporating American-made display glass.

The companies have emphasised the importance of transparency over component origins, particularly for public-sector purchasers that impose procurement and security requirements. The objective is to give buyers greater visibility into the hardware and software contained in devices used for sensitive work.

Luckey said the machine is being tested with Windows and two Linux variants used by the US military. Anduril has also integrated its Lattice software, which supports the operation and coordination of autonomous defence systems, into the prototype platform.

On-device artificial intelligence is another intended selling point. Luckey said running models locally would help personnel process information that cannot be transferred to external cloud services. Amon said growing demand for artificial intelligence could create opportunities for specialised computers across regulated industries.

Luckey said a small prototype production line was already operating, but uncertainty over suppliers and manufacturing capacity prevented him from setting output targets. Full-scale manufacturing is not expected to begin before 2027.

Anduril has not announced retail prices, confirmed customers or detailed specifications for the production laptop. Luckey said manufacturing arrangements remain under development and that the companies expect to provide further information next year.

Organisations interested in the BlueChip programme can register their interest ahead of the planned order period. The companies envisage additional computer products using the supplier relationships and production processes established for the first laptop.