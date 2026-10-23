Semiconductor shares plunge as Lam flags supply constraints

US semiconductor stocks suffered a sharp sell-off on Thursday, wiping billions of dollars from market valuations after equipment manufacturer Lam Research warned that supply-chain bottlenecks were restricting shipments despite strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 6.72 per cent on October 22, with all 30 constituent companies declining. The retreat reflected mounting investor concerns about whether chipmakers could sustain ambitious expansion plans amid production constraints, rising investment costs and increasingly demanding earnings expectations.

Lam Research shares tumbled 11.8 per cent to $230.15 after its December-quarter revenue forecast disappointed investors. The California-based company reported record quarterly sales but acknowledged that shortages of components would prevent it from fulfilling some equipment orders within the expected timeframe.

Chief Financial Officer Doug Bettinger told analysts that revenue guidance would have been higher without near-term supply constraints. Some shipments originally anticipated during the December quarter could instead be recognised during the March quarter, although the company did not quantify the financial impact.

Lam projected December-quarter revenue of approximately $8.6 billion, marginally above market expectations of $8.57 billion. Investors had anticipated stronger guidance following accelerating expenditure on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The company nevertheless delivered September-quarter revenue of $8.22 billion, representing a 54 per cent increase from a year earlier. Adjusted earnings reached $2.20 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating margins surpassed 40 per cent for the first time.

The contrasting results highlighted a growing distinction between robust underlying semiconductor demand and manufacturers’ ability to translate orders into immediate revenue.

Chief Executive Timothy Archer maintained an optimistic assessment of longer-term industry prospects. Lam expects global spending on wafer fabrication equipment to exceed $200 billion during 2027, supported by additional manufacturing capacity and demand for advanced memory and processing technologies.

Bettinger cautioned that equipment suppliers would need to address shortages while semiconductor manufacturers completed clean-room facilities and recruited trained personnel. He identified 10 major fabrication plants expected to become operational during 2027, although their contributions would emerge progressively.

The company’s outlook also reflected changing demand from China, which accounted for approximately 35 per cent of September-quarter revenue. Management expects the country’s contribution to decline substantially during the December quarter, adding another uncertainty to near-term performance.

Selling spread across major semiconductor companies despite continued enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence applications. Nvidia declined 4.4 per cent, while Micron Technology lost 6.3 per cent. Advanced Micro Devices and Intel each fell approximately 8 per cent.

Nvidia’s efforts to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure provided a contrasting industry signal. The company unveiled a reference design for container-sized data centres at its GTC Berlin conference, illustrating continuing investment in systems intended to accelerate deployment of computing capacity.

However, investors increasingly questioned whether infrastructure expenditure could generate sufficiently rapid financial returns to justify elevated technology valuations.

Meta Platforms added to those concerns after increasing the lower end of its annual capital expenditure forecast to $135 billion, with an upper limit of $145 billion. Its shares declined approximately 7 per cent as investors assessed the financial implications of expanding artificial intelligence operations.

Meta also disclosed negative third-quarter free cash flow of $2.12 billion, intensifying scrutiny of the financing requirements associated with large-scale data-centre construction.

The wider technology sell-off pushed the Nasdaq Composite down 2.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 1.2 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished marginally higher, demonstrating the concentrated pressure on companies closely associated with artificial intelligence investment.

Market participants also examined the implications of borrowing costs for businesses financing infrastructure expansion through debt and equity issuance. Concerns about financing requirements contributed to declines among specialised cloud computing providers, including CoreWeave and Nebius.

Texas Instruments provided another example of investors’ demanding expectations. Its shares declined 1.8 per cent despite stronger quarterly results and an improved outlook supported by industrial, automotive and data-centre demand.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs maintained a positive assessment of Lam Research’s longer-term prospects, retaining a buy recommendation and a $380 price target. Evercore ISI reduced its target to $315 from $355 while maintaining an outperform rating.

Lam’s management said it was working with suppliers to resolve component shortages and remained prepared to consider additional investment where necessary. Bettinger indicated that several suppliers possessed sufficient financial resources to expand capacity independently.

The company forecast December-quarter adjusted operating margins of approximately 40.5 per cent and adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, subject to its stated guidance ranges.