Aoyuan Healthy wins “Best New Entry” Award in 2020 HKMA “Best Annual Reports Awards”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2020 – Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited (“Aoyuan Healthy” or the “Group”; SEHK stock code: 3662), a reputable provider of property management service and commercial property operation service in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), is pleased to announce that the Group has received the “Best New Entry” award of the “General” category from The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) in the 2020 “Best Annual Reports Awards”.

Anthony Cheng, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited (middle), receives “Best New Entry” Award in 2020 HKMA “Best Annual Reports Awards”

The Best Annual Reports Awards is organized by HKMA. The purpose of the Awards is to encourage organizations to publish timely, accurate, informative and well-presented annual reports for shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and to recognize and honour the organizations for their excellence in producing such reports. The criteria for selecting the winner of the “Best New Entry” award include compliance with accounting standards and the disclosure requirements stipulated in the rules and regulations of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, richness in detail of the provided information about the environmental, social and governance practices, the general design of the annual report, readability, clarity and conciseness, the quality of the presentation of the summary of the financial results and insights, management discussion and analysis, prospect and sustainability performance and the timeliness of the publication of the annual report.

The management of Aoyuan Healthy said that the Group was honoured to have carried off the “Best New Entry” award, which represented various professional services’ recognition of the Group’s excellence in producing its annual report. As a newly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Group is committed to providing all shareholders and investors with timely and accurate information about its performance and development. It also works diligently to improve its corporate transparency and investor communication. Looking ahead, the Group will forge ahead with the development of its three core businesses of property management, commercial operation and general health and wellness service with the aim of providing customers with high-quality, comprehensive healthy lifestyle services. It aspires to become a leading healthy lifestyle service group in the PRC.

Drawing on its own rich experience in property management and its long-term and stable cooperative relationship with its parent company, China Aoyuan Group Limited (“China Aoyuan” or the “parent company”; SEHK stock code: 3883), the Group achieved exponential growth in its business in the past few years. The Group recorded strong growth in financial results for the first half of 2020, with its total revenue surging by 39.5% year on year to RMB546.9 million. In addition, the Group has also shown great improvements in terms of other various performance indicators. This has consolidated the Group’s position as a leading provider of property management and commercial operation services in the PRC. The Group will build on its past achievements by expanding its business of general health and wellness service with its focus on medical beauty service and community healthcare. The move is part of the Group’s drive for business diversification.

About Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited is a reputable property management service and commercial property operation service provider in the PRC offering diverse property management services for residential and non-residential properties and a full range of commercial property operation services for shopping malls, with a focus on mid-range and high-end properties and mixed-use properties. The Group provides healthcare services in the properties under management, strives to develop a featured TCM and medical beauty community, and is also actively expanding its value-added services to enhance customer satisfaction.