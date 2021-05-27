Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows

TEXAS: Organizations in the Middle East and North Africa are among those to have made the most progress in gender distribution over the past five years, according to a survey by CEO community YPF.In the MENA region, 71 percent of companies have made progress in this area, second only to Latin America at 73 percent, and ahead of South Asia at 68 percent, YPF said in its first Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey of 2,079 CEOs from 106 countries.YPF’s sample included 23 percent female CEOs, which compares with a global figure of 5 percent, it said.The report showed that gender inequalit