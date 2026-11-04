As AI Reshapes Education, Singapore Convenes Global Dialogue on the Future of Early Childhood Education

The REACH Reggio Emilia Conference, organised by REACH in partnership with Reggio Children and supported by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, brought together more than 400 education leaders from 18 countries. EtonHouse and E-Bridge also announced a first-of-its-kind research collaboration with Reggio Children.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – EtonHouse and E-Bridge will deepen their ongoing collaboration with Reggio Children through a new partnership focused on professional learning in infant care and early childhood education. The partnership will deepen this work through regular professional dialogue, research projects and professional learning, connected with Reggio Children and the experience of the infant-toddler centres and pre-schools of Reggio Emilia.

REACH Reggio Emilia Conference 2026 under the theme Education in Complex Times.

The partnership marks an important milestone at the 2026 REACH Reggio Emilia Conference, which opened in Singapore on 30 October 2026. As artificial intelligence transforms how children learn, create and interact with the world, educators are confronting a fundamental question: What kind of future are we preparing children for? Over two days, from 30 to 31 October, the conference brings together more than 400 educators, school leaders, policymakers, regulators and researchers from Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia, the wider ASEAN region, South America, the Middle East and Italy. Senior Minister of State Goh Pei Ming, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development, attended as the Guest-of-Honour and addressed delegates at the conference. Singapore participants include representatives from the country’s Anchor Operators, the Early Childhood Development Agency, the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Education, alongside educators, trainers and leaders from across the sector. Organised by REACH (Reggio Emilia in Asia for Children), part of the EtonHouse Group, in partnership with Reggio Children, which works closely with the municipal infant-toddler centres and pre-schools of Reggio Emilia, Italy, and supported by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, the conference explores how education can respond to rapid technological change while protecting the deeply human foundations of learning. Held under the theme “Education in Complex Times: Children, Democratic Cultures and the Role of Childhood in Shaping the Future,” the conference examines how education can nurture the qualities children need to navigate uncertainty: curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, agency and the ability to participate meaningfully in their communities. By connecting international perspectives with regional experience and Singapore’s early childhood leadership, the conference aims to strengthen Singapore’s position as a hub for early childhood excellence, professional exchange, best practice and global educational thinking. The conference follows renewed international attention on the Reggio Emilia Approach after Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales visited Reggio Emilia in May 2026 as part of her longstanding work in early childhood development. Her reflections on the importance of nature, creativity and human connection brought to the forefront the significance of an educational philosophy that places children’s rights, relationships and potential at the centre of learning, principles that are especially relevant in today’s complex and rapidly changing world. See also Yi TCM Introduces Women’s Wellness Starter Session Ahead of World Menopause Day 2026 Key Conference Initiatives The conference creates opportunities for participants to engage with:

Global pedagogical thinking , led by educators from Reggio Children and informed by the educational experience of Reggio Emilia.

, led by educators from Reggio Children and informed by the educational experience of Reggio Emilia. Regional best-practice exchange , with educators from Singapore and across the region presenting enquiries grounded in their own cultural and educational contexts.

, with educators from Singapore and across the region presenting enquiries grounded in their own cultural and educational contexts. Immersive professional learning, including atelier experiences and school visits, connecting educational philosophy with everyday practice.

Keynote speakers Annalisa Rainieri and Valentina Violi invite delegates to consider how educational environments and pedagogy nurture a childhood that every child deserves. Project-sharing sessions further demonstrate how principles inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach can be interpreted thoughtfully across different cultures and education systems. His Excellency Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore, said: “Reggio Emilia has given the world far more than a pedagogy—it has given us a way of trusting children as capable, curious protagonists of their own learning. As artificial intelligence reshapes how the youngest generations engage with knowledge, this Italian approach to early childhood education becomes an even more valuable compass. The Embassy of Italy is proud to support a conference that brings this heritage into dialogue with Singapore and the wider region.” Speaking at the conference, Ms Bipasha Minocha, Chief Executive Officer of REACH, said: “Alongside our ongoing professional learning, we will be embarking on shared research projects with Reggio Children, involving educators from both EtonHouse and E-Bridge.” She added: “For me, democratic culture lives in the daily choices of a school. Who is listened to? Can an idea change direction because a child has contributed something none of us expected?” The conference builds on REACH’s longstanding partnership with Reggio Children and follows the Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material exhibition and conference held in Singapore in 2024, further strengthening the city’s role as a centre for educational dialogue and professional learning. Attachments:



Conference Details:

Education in Complex Times: Children, Democratic Cultures and the Role of Childhood in Shaping the Future

Dates: 30–31 October 2026

Venue: METT Singapore, 11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881

Guest of Honour: Senior Minister of State Goh Pei Ming, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development

Languages: English, Italian and Mandarin

Conference information: https://info.reach.edu.sg/2026-reach-conference

Hashtag: #REACH #ReggioEmilia #EarlyChildhoodEducation

https://www.reach.edu.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About REACH-Reggio Emilia in Asia for Children

Founded in 2013 by EtonHouse International Education Group, REACH is a proud member of the Reggio Children International Network and represents Reggio Children in Singapore and China. REACH is committed to innovation, collaboration, and dialogue among educators across Asia while protecting and advocating the Reggio Emilia Approach to Education. Through international conferences, professional development programmes, publications, webinars, study groups etc, REACH advocates for children’s rights and potential, celebrating their ‘100 languages’ of expression.

As a beacon of the Reggio Emilia philosophy in Asia, REACH is committed to transformative education practices that value lifelong learning, reflective practice, and contextual change. It invites educators to join in its journey of growth, innovation, and advocacy for children’s rights in early childhood education.

www.reach.edu.sg

About EtonHouse International Education Group

Founded in 1995 in Singapore, EtonHouse has grown into a global education group with more than 100 schools across eight countries. The Group offers a highly recognised international education pathway from infant care to high school, including the International Baccalaureate, Cambridge, and the Reggio Emilia-inspired approach, all designed to nurture inquiry, creativity, and intercultural understanding. In Singapore, EtonHouse also operates E-Bridge Pre-School, providing high-quality and affordable early childhood education to support local communities. Beyond schools, EtonHouse is deeply committed to community impact through teacher training, philanthropy, and purpose-driven educational initiatives.

www.etonhouse.com.sg

About the Embassy of Italy in Singapore

The Embassy of Italy in Singapore represents Italy in Singapore and Brunei and supports relations across government, business, culture, education, science and innovation. It promotes Italian excellence while facilitating dialogue and collaboration between Italian and Singaporean institutions, companies and communities.

Italy and Singapore enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations, established shortly after Singapore’s independence in 1965. The Embassy continues to support exchanges that strengthen mutual understanding and deepen cooperation between the two countries.

About Reggio Children

Reggio Children – International Center for the Defence and Promotion of the Rights and Potential of All Children – starting from 1994, promotes and disseminates through professional development initiatives, research projects, consulting work in the educational field, ateliers, exhibitions and publishing the pedagogical and cultural heritage of Reggio Emilia’s Municipal Infant-Toddler Centres and Preschools, known in Italy and throughout the world as the Reggio Emilia Approach®.

The Reggio Children International Network was established in 2006 and is made up of references in the countries which have collaborated longest and in stable ways with Reggio Children on the realisation of initiatives and activities.

www.reggiochildren.it