HomeWorldAs it happened: Melbourne Demons’ keep season alive with win over Essendon Bombers, Brisbane Lions move to top spot after beating Carlton Blues, Richmond Tigers secure top-four spot after dismissing Adelaide Crows
As it happened: Melbourne Demons’ keep season alive with win over Essendon Bombers, Brisbane Lions move to top spot after beating Carlton Blues, Richmond Tigers secure top-four spot after dismissing Adelaide Crows
/wire
Melbourne remain in the finals race after surviving a late Essendon scare, Brisbane can still win the minor premiership after accounting for Carlton, Richmond finish in the top four again, Adelaide win their first wooden spoon.
No comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.