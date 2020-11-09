AXA Insurance Rallies Individuals in Singapore to Show Care through the Virtual #AXAHugsForGood Challenge

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2020 – AXA Insurance today announced the launch of the #AXAHugsForGood challenge, a community engagement initiative which rallies everyone in Singapore to show care for people in their lives through a virtual hug. As individuals continue to be more digitally connected than ever but physically distanced, AXA is encouraging everyone in Singapore to send virtual hugs with personalised messages as a way to express care and support for one another.

From today up till 31 December 2020, individuals in Singapore are invited to join the #AXAHugsForGood challenge by creating and sending personalised virtual hugs to their family, friends, colleagues or anyone in their life via AXAHugsForGood.com.

This is the fourth edition of the AXA ‘For Good’ challenge which is designed to engage the community in doing good together with AXA and to foster a spirit of solidarity in Singapore. For every virtual hug sent, AXA will add S$5 to a donation pool for its longstanding corporate responsibility partners Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) and SportCares, up to a total of S$50,000.

“During this challenging time, AXA remains steadfast in our commitment to support our customers and the larger community. We recognise that the implications of the pandemic across our society are far reaching, affecting the livelihoods and physical and mental well-being of many,” said Jean Drouffe, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Insurance. “Through #AXAHugsForGood, we hope to spread care and words of encouragement across Singapore with every virtual hug sent. Social distancing is likely to remain in place for some time, but there are ways we can connect with one another even from afar. The simple action of a hug, even a virtual one, can bring comfort and brighten someone’s day.”

“The message of care resonates strongly with SCS as we continue to extend our support to cancer patients in our community, many of whom have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are heartened by the partnership forged with AXA over the years and are certain that the donation from this year’s challenge will go a long way to meet the needs of the beneficiaries whom we serve,” said Albert Ching, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Cancer Society.

“At SportCares, we strive to inculcate strong social values including care for one another and the community through sport. Initiatives like the #AXAHugsForGood challenge are critical especially in a time such as this where community support is necessary. We are encouraged by the continued efforts by AXA to rally individuals in Singapore to play a part for the collective good and are honoured to be part of the challenge,” said Lim Teck Yin, Chief Executive Officer, Sport Singapore.

Since the inaugural edition in 2017, AXA has donated a total of S$100,000 to beneficiaries SCS and SportCares. It began as a social media challenge which invited the public to post a photo or video on social media of themselves doing a designated action — burpees in 2017 to encourage healthy lifestyles, bounce in 2018 to inspire people to bounce back from adversity and celebrate those who have, and high fives in 2019 to emphasise the importance of connecting with one another — and AXA would make a donation for every such post. With the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the challenge takes a fully digital approach but its purpose remains to engage individuals to join AXA in doing good for the larger community.

ABOUT AXA INSURANCE

AXA Insurance is part of the AXA group, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management with 160,000 employees serving 108 million clients in 57 countries. Present in Singapore since 1969, AXA Insurance has been serving the general and life insurance needs of individuals and companies in Singapore through a wide range of innovative products. As one of the top global insurers in Singapore, AXA Insurance protects more than a third of a million customers in Singapore. As a company whose business is about protecting people, AXA Insurance is committed to building a stronger and safer society by empowering customers to live better lives.

For more information, please visit www.axa.com.sg.