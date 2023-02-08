Azbil Receives Frost & Sullivan 2022 Best Practices Award for Southeast Asia Smart Building Solutions Company of the Year

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 8 February 2023 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo:6845) announced that it has received the prestigious 2022 Southeast Asia Smart Building Solutions Company of the Year Award from growth strategy consulting and research firm Frost & Sullivan as part of their 2022 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize leading organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating excellence. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to nominate award recipients based on Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Best-in-class companies in Asia Pacific are shortlisted using their real-time performance indicators including market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company before determining the final award recipient. Azbil was commended for its outstanding performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across the region, particularly in fulfilling many criteria in the smart building solutions space. For two consecutive years, Azbil previously received the 2020 and 2021 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award for customer value creation.

“Azbil distinguishes itself by driving synergy between people and technology while including energy and environmental conservation efforts. It has more than 100 years of know-how and cutting-edge automation technologies,” said Frost & Sullivan’s Senior Director, Energy & Environment, Mr. Melvin Leong.

“We are delighted to have received this accolade as it reinforces Azbil’s commitment to providing smart building automation solutions with the latest technology. It is a testament to our world-class high tech automation solutions customized for the needs of buildings. With a proven track record for over a century, we continue to deliver solutions that meet the ever-changing needs for building safety, environmental issues, and productivity, while expanding collaborations that realize decarbonization and workplace wellness. We strive to be a trusted partner to help bring positive business impact to the building industry in Southeast Asia,” said Mr. Kazuyasu Hamada, Managing Corporate Executive and President of Building Systems Company, Azbil Corporation.

Guided by the Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil continues to provide technology and services that contribute “in series” to creating a sustainable society.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people’s safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2022, Azbil employed over 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥256 billion in revenue.

