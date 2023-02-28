Bengal Governor changes tack to follow predecessor’s line

With a war of words erupting between the West Bengal government and Governor CV Ananda Bose, speculations of a rift are running high as political experts have raised questions about whether the latter is following the footsteps of former governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Dispute between the Governor and West Bengal government broke out after the BJP accused the TMC of attacking Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik. The Governor issued a strong statement on Sunday evening, stating that he would not remain a passive observer of state law and order deterioration. “Governor will not be a mute witness to any deterioration of Law and Order anywhere, anytime in the State, and strong and effective intervention will follow to ensure that the rot is stemmed in the root effectively, and peace and harmony restored,” he said in a tweet.

He also said, “It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilized conduct.”

The TMC has also hit back against the new Governor, with the party’s mouthpiece, Jago Bangla, claiming Bose is serving BJP’s political agenda and raising questions on why he issued a statement after hearing only one side of the story.

The Governor’s term with the Bengal Government began positively, with Bose expressing a desire to learn Bengali and attending a “Hathe Khori” ceremony organized by the Governor’s house and publicised by the state government. However, BJP leaders soon complained to the new Governor after the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikary, skipped the ceremony.

The Governor also visited Delhi and met with Jagdeep Dhankar recently. With the Governor’s first-time strong-worded stance against the Bengal Government, whether the relationship between the two parties will deteriorate or remain balanced remains to be seen.