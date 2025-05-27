Bitcoin ETFs Drive Record Trading Surge as Prices Soar

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded a weekly trading volume of $25 billion between May 19 and 23, marking the highest level in 2025. This surge coincided with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of $111,861, reflecting heightened investor interest and institutional participation.

Net capital inflows into these ETFs totaled $2.75 billion during the same week, one of the largest weekly inflows since their inception in early 2024. ETF issuers, including BlackRock and Fidelity, responded by creating new shares backed by equivalent Bitcoin purchases, thereby increasing market demand.

The combined assets under management of all active spot Bitcoin ETFs have now surpassed $131.4 billion. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust leads the sector, with a net asset value exceeding $71 billion as of May 23. IBIT has maintained 30 consecutive trading sessions without a single day of outflows, holding approximately 3.3% of all existing Bitcoins.

Bitcoin’s price surge to over $111,000 has been attributed to several factors, including strong ETF inflows, increased regulatory clarity, and growing institutional adoption. Analysts note that the cryptocurrency’s momentum is further supported by macroeconomic conditions and policy developments.

President Trump’s directive to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has also influenced market dynamics. The reserve, capitalized with Bitcoin already owned by the federal government, aims to position the U.S. as a leader in the digital asset space.