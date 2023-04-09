BJP and Congress Competing On Doles Before Assembly Polls In Madhya Pradesh

By L S Herdenia

BHOPAL: Both BJP and Congress are promising ‘moon’ on the eve of assembly election. In Madhya Pradesh by October/ November this year. BJP has already promised Rs. 1000 per month dole to women. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going from place to place explaining the details of the scheme. He even tells the women how to fill forms giving details of the schemes.

While this scheme is being explained the chief minster made one more lucrative scheme to win over women voters. According to this scheme known as Mukhyamantri Jeevan Janani Yojna every pregnant women who are not income tax payers will be given assistance of Rs. 4,000. Chief minister made this announcement at a small place. Speaking at Ladli Behna Sammelan in Morena, Chouhan urged for cooperation from women to create a new era where women and their families are happy. He instructed collector for prompt implementation of the scheme in the district and asked SP to ensure that no one can take even a paisa from beneficiaries while demanding action against those who do.

Chouhan made announcement for upgradation of state hospitals. “Modular operation theatres at s cost of Rs. 2.5 crore each and modular kitchens at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh each will be made in all district hospitals. Buildings will be constructed for 1440 sub-health centres of the state. There will be an MRI machine in five districts of MP including Morena. Drug warehouse will be set up at divisional level for distribution.

On his pa state Congress chief Kamal Nath announced a unique scheme. According to this scheme if voted to power the Congress will bring a law on safety audit for religious and public events.

Referring to Baleshwar Mahadev temple tragedy in Indore which killed 36 people on Ram Navmi, he said that this is not the first time that such a tragedy happened during a religious event in MP.

“Whether it was the stampede at Ratangarh Mata temple on October 13, 2013 in which 117 devotees died or the 20 devotees who were killed in the stampede at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple bridge, or the mismanagement during the recent Rudharkasha festival when lakhs of devotees gathered at Kukreshwar Dham in Sehore – we commit that after the Congress government is formed in the state, we will classify events of religious, social and public importance and make their safety audit mandatory for organisers,” Nath said. He claimed such an audit will ensure that such events can be widely celebrated with enthusiasm.

He argued, “Events will be categorised as a function with a crowd 1000 to 5000, next 5000 to 50000 or even bigger 50000 to one lakh and even more than one lakh people – a comprehensive safety and security audit will be done for which a law will be made” Kamal Nath said.

He said that in the audit, information on aspects of the event will be gathered including evaluation of the capacity at the event premises, pre-planning to prevent accident related to electricity and water, food safety assessment will also determined for the food served. A traffic plan will also be made to ensure commute of crowd to the venue for the big event. A competent authority will be constituted for the audit.

Meanwhile Congress has started copying the BJP in organising religious events right in the office of the party. The Congress held a grand show by holding Hanuman jayanti. The party held this programme on the instruction of Kamal Nath. Commenting on the event, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called this the “dual policy of Congress” and launched an attack on Kamal Nath.

“I don’t understand. But with this his ‘kutilta’ (cunningness) is revealed,” CM Chouhan told reporters. “On the one hand he (Nath) widely publicises that he is a Hanuman Bhakth and on the other hand, he sits in a Roza Iftar and talks of riots and communal unrest. What does he want to say? That he wants to garner votes from a community through the Roza Iftar?” Chouhan asked.

The chief minister alleged. “This is degraded politics to spread fear and get votes. Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. Where is the riot in Madhya Pradesh? It is his ill-intention, cunningness, appeasement through which he wants to get votes. I condemn this”.

In a video, the PCC chief and the veteran leader Kama Nath is seen telling elders of the Muslim community “You take care of Chhindwara I have to take care of the entire state. If you want me to be constrained here (Chinidwara) then I will stay here. But you can see what is happening in the entire country. The way they are carrying out communal riots in the entire country. Yeh poore desh ko barbad kar ke chhorenge (They will destroy the whole country.) (IPA Service)

