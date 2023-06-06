BJP counters Rahul’s ‘Mohabbat dukaan’, with ‘Nafrat mega mall’

logo
India
s8rgp5og jp nadda pti 625x300 30 May 22

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of running a “nafrat ka mega shopping mall (shopping mall of hate)” rather than his touted “mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)”. The latter is the theme of Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing trip to the United States.

“Rahul Gandhi can’t swallow our country’s glory. He questions our vaccine, our surgical strikes, tries to divide Hindus and Muslims, but at the same time says he is running a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’. I want to say to him that you are actually running a ‘nafrat ka mega shopping mall’,” Nadda said at a book launch function in Delhi on Monday.

The BJP chief said that the entire world saw a pandemic and financial crisis due to Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war. “The growth rate forecast for the US is 1.4%, China 5.2%, but the forecast for India is at 6.1%. Morgan Stanley shows it could touch 7.2%. What should I tell the illiterate people of the Congress — that the country you have gone to is at 1.4% while India could be at 7.2%,” Nadda said in a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi and the latter’s speeches during his US trip.

 

He said even US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wants his autograph and complained to him that he was inundated with requests for invitations for the PM’s functions during his upcoming US trip.

He added that the de-hyphenation of India and Pakistan had happened under PM Modi’s tenure. “Earlier, world leaders always mentioned us together. Now no one does it. India is now India and Pakistan is where it is,” Nadda said.

The BJP president said that before 2014, no one knew if the PMO was leading the government or 10, Janpath (Sonia Gandhi’s residence). “There has been a big difference since 2014. From policy paralysis to a bold decision-making government. The political culture changed. From vote bank politics to report card politics, from dynasty to democracy and meritocracy. No one knew before 2014 where a bomb blast would take place — Connaught Place or High Court or before a mandir or a Varanasi Ghat. Today the country is safe and united. Did anyone think that Article 370 will be abrogated? It was August 6, 2019, that complete unification of the country was done,” Nadda said.

He was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Amrit Kaal Ki Ore’ written and edited by Shivanand Dwivedi and KK Upadhyay.

