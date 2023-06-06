logo
Tej Pratap blames BJP for collapse of Bihar bridge

Days after an under-construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and state Minister Tej Pratap Yadav alleged the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) demolished it.

“The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it,” said Yadav on the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge.

The Rs 1,710 crore four-lane road bridge project connected Sultanganj in the Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in the Khagaria district. A Haryana-based company has got the contract for the construction of the bridge, against which the BJP is now seeking action.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government on Monday served notice to construction company S.P. Singla Construction Pvt Ltd, while an Executive Engineer of the Road Construction Department has also been suspended.

Sources have said that the company has used low-grade materials during the construction and the pilings are also under a question mark.

According to a district administration official, irregularities and designer faults, on a massive scale, appeared during the design and construction of the bridge.

A team of experts from IIT Roorkee will also visit the site and submit their investigation report to the government. Officers from different departments are sent to the collapse site.

