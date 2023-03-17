BJP says Rahul Gandhi part of anti-national ‘toolkit’

Reiterating Centre’s demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday hit out at him for his alleged “anti-India” remarks during his London visit. He also took a swipe at the Congress party and alleged that the grand old party indulged in anti-national activities.

“After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit,” Nadda said during a media address on Friday, ahead of the Parliament session. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what are his intentions behind urging Europe and America to interfere in India’s domestic matters?” he asked.

Further claiming that the Congress party has been wiped off, he said the Indian public does not trust it. “Rahul Gandhi Ji, India is the mother of democracy. No power in the world can harm the democratic legacy of India. Today, no one listens to your party in the country,” he said.

“To ask for interference in India’s internal matters by another country is an attack on India’s sovereignty,” Nadda added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was “not above Parliament”. They alleged that Gandhi had insulted the country from foreign soil by asserting that the US and European nations were oblivious that a huge chunk of the democratic model had come undone in India.

Congress leaders have ruled out an apology by Gandhi, who met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought permission to respond in Parliament to the allegations levelled against him.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Giriraj Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of “lying” about India in London and expressed anger that the Congress leader had not shown any remorse for his actions.

With inputs from News18