BJP Wooing BSP Supporters In Fifth Phase Of Polls In Uttar Pradesh

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: By praising BSP during fifth phase campaigning in Uttar Pradesh polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not only attempted to confuse dalit and muslim voters but also hinted about post poll alliance in the event of a a hung assembly after March 10. Much significance is being attached to the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a election meeting that BSP would get support of dalits as well as Muslims.

BSP national President Mayawati and general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his magnanimity showed to BSP just before the fifth phase polling on February 27. The biggest challenge to BJP in this phase is to retain its strength. Last time, the party won 50 seats out of 60 total seats in 11 districts. Beside three religious centres Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Prayagraj, the other districts going to poll in this phase are Shrawasti, Barabanki, Gonda, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kausambi and Bahraich.

BJP is aggressively playing kamandal as well mandal card in this phase. In religious places the leaders are talking about hindutva and temple and at the same time the ticket distribution is done while plying mandal card of caste. BJP is asking votes in the name of Ram temple and Hindutva in three religious centres. CM Yogi Adityanath has visited Ayodhya more than 40 times during last five years and personally visited the construction site of the temple. BJP in general and CM Adityanath in particular are talking about the temple and the development work being done in Ayodhya and other religious centres.

Significantly, PM Narendra Modi in his election speeches blamed Congress and Samajwadi Party for pursuing family interests during their regimes which adversely affected governance. Since BJP is banking on a large section of labharties (beneficiaries) voters enjoying free ration and direct transfer of funds in their account PM Modi talked about promise made by one woman to vote as she had taken salt given to her by the government scheme.

In order to woo muslim women voters, PM Narendra Modi took the credit of ban on triple talaq. He blamed that Akhilesh Yadav in his regime did nothing for Muslim women. BJP alliance partner Apna Dal (s) headed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel is also facing serious challenge in the fifth phase. Her party had won two seats in 2017. This time out of 17 tickets given to her party, seven are in fray in this phase.

Interestingly the rival faction of Apna Dal headed by Krishna Patel, mother of Anupriya and alliance partner of Samajwadi Party is contesting seats in this phase. Krishna Patel is contesting from Pratapgarh sadar while her younger daughter Pallavi has challenged Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu constituency of Prayagraj.

Congress is facing biggest challege to regain its hold in Amethi which had been stronghold of the Nehru – Gandhi family at one time. Rahul Gandhi who had been winning Amethi Lok Sabha since 2004 lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani. In 2019 poll At one time Amethi was won by Sanjay Gandhi, then Rajiv Gandhi and later on Rahul Gandhi won from there.

Now Priyanka Gandhi is seriously campaigning in Amethi where the Congress party won only one assembly seat in 2017 while other three were won by BJP. She is telling people about the development work done during Congress regime while it was neglected by double engine governments of BJP.

Prayagraj is also very important for Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family due to emotional links with Anand Bhawan Which was residence of Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru and centre for freedom stuggle. Out of 12 seats here, nine we’re won by BJP while BSP got two and one by SP.

Few days back BJP got jolt as on the eve of crucial fourth phase, son of Sitting MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi joined Samajwadi Party. In fact Rita Bahuguna Joshi wanted BJP ticket for her son Mayank in Lucknow but party high command declined. Now it is to be seen whether BJP can save its seats in Prayagraj.

Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav replied to the allegation from BJP leaders for pursuing dynasty politics. While addressing series of public meetings in fifth phase districts like Barabanki, Gonda and Shrawasti, Akhilesh Yadav said only a parivadi could understand the problems being faced by the family members. (IPA Service)

