Milenials are immune to the GOPs con game they saw through the “Elect us we will solve high prices and inflation” con game.

The minute the GOP got their slim majority all of that talk about helping Americans with inflation went out the window and the revenge on Fauci and the Hunter Biden smear campaign began .

Republicans will never hold meaningful power ever again until they actually accomplish something for All Americans not just their voter base.

