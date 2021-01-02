Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Sat, 02 Jan 2021

We all know or should know that when a celebrity threatens to leave the country if a particular candidate wins the election they don’t really mean it. They are just expressing their dissatisfaction with that candidate. The thing is that while there are plenty of articles about celebrities who would leave if tRump won, I can’t find any articles about celebrities who would leave if Biden won. Is it because tRump supporting celebrities know that things aren’t going to be as bad as the tRumpskis say?

