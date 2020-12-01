Bottomliners by Eric and Bill Teitelbaum for Tue, 01 Dec 2020

Ditto all the above. Seems to me the term Friends is a complete misnomer when it comes to digital relationships. Until a few years ago, the word friend meant someone you actually see regularly, and who know you well. Close friends know your personality and your foibles and accept them as part of the relationship.

First, it appears that the number of friends is more important than the quality of the friendship. Their emotional well being becomes dependent on the kindness of strangers who obviously care nothing for them.

Second, FB friends can include people one has never even seen beyond the tiny screen, some of whom will ruthlessly slam a person without caring about the damage that is done by words. When I read of youth who have harmed themselves even to the point of suicide just because they received a downer rating on something they said or did, I am deeply saddened. Very likely there probably are real friends close at hand, who would be more thoughtful about their feelings and even bolster their self-confidence with the right words and actions. They just have to open their eyes and their minds to the possibilities.

Some say change is good. That does not always apply.

