Britain allocates £100 million to new AI biosecurity laboratory

Britain has committed £100 million to establish an artificial intelligence biosecurity laboratory, supported by OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind, to strengthen defences against biological threats.

The AI Biosecurity Lab will use advanced models to identify emerging dangers, improve disease surveillance and accelerate development of vaccines and treatments, the government announced on Saturday. OpenAI and Anthropic have pledged up to £200 million in computing resources, model credits and technical assistance, rather than equivalent cash contributions.

The project forms part of a £165 million National AI Biosecurity Initiative, including a separate £65 million allocation to improve biological surveillance and develop medical countermeasures against priority pathogens. It sits within a wider government package exceeding £600 million covering AI security, cybersecurity and domestic technological capabilities.

The Cabinet Office said the laboratory would operate as an independent, non-profit organisation, bringing together specialists in biological science and frontier AI. Its work will concentrate initially on detecting biological threats earlier and helping researchers develop and test responses more quickly.

OpenAI will contribute £100 million in computing and model credits through its Rosalind Biodefense programme, alongside controlled access to relevant advanced systems. Anthropic has committed up to £100 million in model credits, access to its technology and dedicated technical support.

Google DeepMind will collaborate on research and explore providing trusted access to its Gemini and specialised scientific models. London-based Basecamp Research will make its AI biology models and technical expertise available for selected biosecurity challenges. The government has not assigned a monetary value to those two partnerships.

AI minister Kanishka Narayan said the laboratory would bring together scientific expertise to protect people from emerging biological threats. He said the government needed capabilities to address risks ranging from cyberattacks to biological hazards as increasingly powerful systems became more widely available.

The initiative reflects concerns that advanced AI could lower the technical barriers to designing or modifying dangerous biological agents, even as the same technology offers opportunities to identify pathogens and develop countermeasures. The government has presented the laboratory as a way to strengthen preparedness rather than a response to any identified outbreak.

The programme will involve the UK Health Security Agency, Animal and Plant Health Agency and Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. It will also work with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on emergency preparedness and questions surrounding regulation of AI-designed medicines.

A scientific advisory committee drawing on academic, industry and third-sector expertise will support the laboratory. Membership details have yet to be announced. Officials also envisage philanthropic funding alongside public support, although no additional amount has been specified.

The broader package includes another £120 million for the AI Security Institute, which examines the capabilities and risks of advanced models. The funding is intended to expand testing, research and work on technical standards for assessing and mitigating potential harms.

Cybersecurity measures include £60 million for a National Cyber Shield, designed to use autonomous AI systems to strengthen defences. That allocation includes a £25 million challenge fund for technology developers. A separate £70 million National Exposure and Real-Time Vulnerability Centre will use AI tools to identify weaknesses across critical infrastructure and the wider economy.

Chancellor John Healey also announced an additional £60 million for the Sovereign AI Fund to invest in domestic companies, including businesses developing robotics and industrial AI. Another £60 million will support research and development procurement addressing healthcare and technology security challenges.

Aurelia Nguyen, deputy chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said advances in AI were creating risks involving pathogen design and modification but could also help scientists detect threats and design vaccines faster. The organisation said the laboratory complemented efforts to improve pandemic preparedness.

The government describes the new body as the first organisation dedicated specifically to AI biosecurity. That description is its own assessment, rather than an independently established ranking. The laboratory will seek to translate research into tools usable by public health and scientific institutions. Officials have not announced a headquarters, a timetable for operations or how the public funding will be distributed across research programmes and operational costs. These details remain outstanding.

The Cabinet Office said further details of the laboratory’s scientific advisory committee would be released later. Its initial collaborations will encompass government agencies, universities, life sciences businesses and AI developers, with research intended to support both national biosecurity centres and medical countermeasure development.