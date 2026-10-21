Britain assigns RAF Typhoons to defend Saudi airspace

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Britain will deploy Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to protect Saudi Arabian cities and critical infrastructure against escalating missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement, expanding its military involvement in the region.

The Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that British aircraft would undertake defensive counter-air operations over Saudi Arabia, with explicit instructions not to conduct offensive strikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis. The deployment follows attacks on civilian facilities, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed that the additional assistance had been authorised following consultations over deteriorating regional security. The operation will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ability to intercept incoming aerial threats while maintaining a distinction between British defensive missions and Saudi military operations inside Yemen.

Britain will also provide an RAF Atlas A400M transport aircraft to move defence equipment within Saudi Arabia. British military advisers will deploy to assist Saudi staff officers, while existing air-to-air refuelling arrangements supporting Saudi defensive operations will continue for another 90 days.

The decision represents an expansion of British military assistance already involving air defence equipment, personnel and aerial refuelling capabilities. London had announced additional support in September following renewed Houthi attacks, including the provision of an RAF Voyager refuelling aircraft.

Streeting told Parliament that the Prime Minister had authorised the expanded deployment in response to escalating Houthi missile and drone strikes. He emphasised that British Typhoons would operate exclusively in a defensive capacity, without undertaking attacks against Houthi positions.

The distinction is significant because British refuelling support also assists Saudi defensive operations that can include strikes against Houthi military targets inside Yemen. The government maintains that such operations are intended to neutralise threats to Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

The deployment follows attacks on Riyadh’s international airport earlier this month. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported that a Houthi strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300, highlighting the vulnerability of civilian aviation infrastructure to missile attacks.

Additional strikes have targeted energy installations and other infrastructure, increasing pressure on Saudi air defences. The expanding threat has prompted Riyadh and its security partners to reinforce protection around strategic facilities and population centres.

Streeting condemned the attacks on civilian targets, describing the continuing Houthi campaign against Saudi Arabia as unacceptable. He specifically cited the targeting of Riyadh airport as evidence of the worsening security situation.

The Ministry of Defence said protecting Saudi territory also served British economic and security interests. Disruption to energy infrastructure and maritime trade could increase fuel prices, interrupt supply chains and impose additional costs on British households and businesses.

The government identified the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait as strategically important shipping corridors whose security could be affected by further escalation. Both routes carry substantial international commercial traffic and are closely connected to global energy markets.

British officials have nevertheless maintained that military assistance must be accompanied by diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict. The government reiterated its support for a United Nations-led political process aimed at securing a negotiated settlement in Yemen.

Streeting told Parliament that there was no lasting military solution to Yemen’s conflict. Britain would continue humanitarian assistance, diplomatic engagement and efforts to encourage negotiations between the parties, alongside its expanded defence commitments.

The government also acknowledged the deteriorating humanitarian situation inside Yemen, where renewed fighting has inflicted civilian casualties and intensified existing pressures on communities affected by prolonged conflict.

Houthi forces have stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia while continuing military operations against forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government. The movement controls substantial territory in northern Yemen and has developed missile and drone capabilities capable of reaching targets across the region.

The British deployment comes as other regional and international partners strengthen defensive arrangements with Saudi Arabia. Such assistance reflects growing concern about attacks on civilian infrastructure and the potential for further disruption to energy production and transport.

London has not publicly specified the number of Typhoon aircraft assigned to the operation or announced a definitive timetable for their deployment. The Ministry of Defence has outlined the mission’s defensive responsibilities without detailing operational arrangements.

Streeting said Britain would maintain regular contact with international counterparts and keep both the conflict and its military contribution under review. The government also expects countries receiving British assistance to comply with international law, including obligations concerning civilian protection.

British military advisers will work with Saudi staff officers, while the A400M aircraft will support the movement of defence materiel within the kingdom under the newly authorised arrangements.