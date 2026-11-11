MENA startup investment tumbles without major October deals

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Startup funding across the Middle East and North Africa plunged 96 per cent in October as the disappearance of large financing rounds left emerging companies with just $40 million in investment.

The total, raised by 32 startups, compared with $1.1 billion across 73 transactions in September and $784.9 million in October 2025, according to figures compiled by Wamda and Digital Digest. The annual decline was approximately 95 per cent, while the number of deals fell 56 per cent from September.

The collapse followed a September surge dominated by three Saudi financial technology transactions. Barq secured $329.5 million, Tabby raised $233 million and Lendo arranged $200 million in debt financing. Their combined $762.5 million represented almost 70 per cent of that month’s regional investment.

October produced no comparable transactions or later-stage funding rounds. Smaller, early-stage investments accounted for most capital deployed, illustrating how heavily monthly regional totals depend on a limited number of exceptionally large deals.

Saudi Arabia retained first place among regional startup markets, attracting $18.8 million through nine transactions, equivalent to 47 per cent of October’s funding. Automotive technology company Autobia accounted for $12 million of that amount through a Series A financing round, making it the month’s largest disclosed transaction.

The United Arab Emirates ranked second, with 10 startups raising $12.9 million. Although the UAE recorded more transactions than Saudi Arabia, the kingdom attracted substantially more capital because of Autobia’s financing.

Qatar placed third with a single $5 million deal, while Egypt slipped to fourth position. Six Egyptian startups secured a combined $1.7 million, compared with $49.2 million across seven transactions in September, when payments company Paymob accounted for $35 million.

Investment elsewhere was limited. Kuwait recorded $650,000 across two transactions, Jordan attracted $560,000 through one deal, and three Syrian startups raised a combined $365,000. Saudi Arabia and the UAE together captured almost four-fifths of the regional total.

Automotive technology led the sector rankings entirely because of Autobia’s transaction. Financial technology came second by investment value, with five companies securing almost $10 million. It nevertheless remained the most active sector by number of funded startups.

Advertising technology ranked third, supported by a $5 million investment in UAE-based JustAd. These three sectors collectively accounted for roughly two-thirds of October’s capital, leaving considerably smaller allocations for other business categories.

Early-stage companies secured $33.7 million through 24 deals, representing more than 84 per cent of capital and three-quarters of transactions. Another seven companies raised approximately $5.7 million without specifying their funding stages.

Debt financing accounted for just $550,000 through one transaction, or approximately 1.4 per cent of the month’s investment. That contrasted with September, when substantial debt funding helped inflate the headline total alongside large equity rounds.

Companies selling products or services to other businesses attracted $34.3 million across 21 transactions, representing nearly 86 per cent of October’s funding. Consumer-focused startups raised $2.4 million through four deals, while companies serving both corporate and individual customers secured $3.3 million across seven transactions.

The distribution also revealed a pronounced gender disparity. Startups with male founders received approximately $39.8 million across 30 deals, accounting for 99.5 per cent of the month’s capital. Two companies with female founders or mixed-gender founding teams shared just $200,000.

The October figures bring investment tracked across the region during the first ten months of 2026 to approximately $3.4 billion. However, the differing pace of dealmaking and capital deployment indicates that changes in total funding cannot be interpreted as equivalent changes in investor participation.

Separate third-quarter figures from venture data platform MAGNiTT showed regional fundraising remained heavily dependent on exceptionally large transactions. Its assessment put investment for the first nine months at $2.98 billion across 351 deals, down 7 per cent in value and 33 per cent in volume year on year. Excluding rounds exceeding $100 million, funding was down 32 per cent.

The September comparison also highlights a change in financing stages. Five later-stage companies had raised $288 million that month, while 39 early-stage businesses secured $418.2 million. October had no disclosed later-stage rounds, despite continued early-stage activity. The absence of larger cheques therefore affected both the funding value and the balance between mature and younger companies.

October’s country rankings also showed the difference between deal frequency and funding value: the UAE led in transaction numbers, while Saudi Arabia retained the largest share of invested capital.