Burjeel Holdings assumes control of Das Island’s advanced medical facility

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Burjeel Holdings PLC has entered into a significant agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to operate and manage the newly established Das Hospital on Das Island. This collaboration aims to enhance healthcare services for ADNOC employees and the island’s residents.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to serve as the primary healthcare and emergency response hub for Das Island. Equipped with advanced infrastructure, it offers round-the-clock care, including outpatient specialties such as general surgery, internal medicine, family medicine, occupational health, ENT, dental, ophthalmology, and dedicated cardiac and pulmonary units. The hospital also features a fully equipped emergency department with a minor operating room, licensed pharmacies, and a dedicated blood bank.

Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President of Group Medical & Wellbeing at ADNOC, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating that the hospital will provide top-tier healthcare and emergency services, reinforcing ADNOC’s commitment to employee wellbeing.

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, expressed pride in the collaboration, highlighting the company’s dedication to extending high-quality healthcare to strategic and remote locations. He noted that the initiative reflects Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and agile operations in support of ADNOC’s vision for a safer and healthier future.

The hospital includes 23 inpatient beds across male and female quarantine and critical care units, capable of managing both acute and chronic cases. Advanced diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, CT scan, and ultrasound, support comprehensive patient care. Additionally, a dedicated physiotherapy and rehabilitation unit, decontamination unit, ambulance bays, and a helipad are integral parts of the facility, ensuring readiness for medical evacuations and emergency responsiveness.

This development builds upon the foundation of the former Das Medical Center, significantly enhancing healthcare provision on the island. With the integration of inpatient facilities, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and surgical services, the new hospital ushers in a new era of comprehensive, high-quality care for the Das community. It will also serve as the first responder for medical emergencies while supporting preventive and rehabilitative care aligned with ADNOC’s occupational health guidelines.

