logo
Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // Rahul Gandhi Has Finally Given A Jolt To Narendra Modi In Indian Diaspora // Akhilesh Yadav Launches Lok Jagran Rath Yatra For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls // 3 notches easier to set up business in UAE than Singapore // Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations // Centre invites wrestlers for talks after Shah meeting // Akhilesh pledges SP support to Kejriwal on ordinance issue // Friends of Sudan Group expresses deep concern about ongoing violence in Sudan // Abdulla bin Zayed emphasises necessity of assessing learning outcomes; monitoring school performance // Saif bin Zayed briefed on new strategy of Ministry of Community Development // China, GCC free trade agreement ‘soon’ // Abdullah bin Zayed meets members of American Jewish Committee // LiveSpo represents Vietnam, announces world’s first spore probiotics in nasal spray form at the BIO International Convention // Pilot camp says issue is of principles and not about posts // Oil Market Hinges On Possibility Of Saudi Production Cut Extension Beyond July // Pawar says even small issues being given religious colour // Spot by NetApp Survey Highlights the Enterprise-Wide Importance of CloudOps and Identifies Key Challenges for Cloud Teams to Achieve Success // Gartner Identifies Four Myths Obscuring Cybersecurity’s Full Value // Dhankhar stresses on ‘rear-view mirror’ view in reply to Rahul // Sharjah’s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaChargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case
India
0 likes
5 seen
0 Comments

Chargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case

aklc5ffg brij bhushan singh pti 650 650x400 02 June 23

Two meetings in four days – one by union home minister Amit Shah and a “follow-up” by sports minister Anurag Thakur – and the promise of a chargesheet rather than immediate arrest: this is how the government brought protesting wrestlers on board for a “compromise” at the moment.

Government sources told News18 that it was impressed upon the wrestlers that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh’s arrest was a call to be made by investigators and not the government, and the “priority” instead was the finishing the probe.

The wrestlers have been adamant on the precondition that Singh be arrested for them to call off their protest. On Wednesday, however, they agreed to the government’s option and were not persistent on the arrest demand. The government instead promised that a chargesheet will be filed by June 15 and, subsequently, the courts will take a view on it.

Earlier last Saturday, when the wrestlers had met Shah in a late-night meeting, the home minister had apparently told them to “let the law take its own course” with regard to the WFI chief’s arrest; he also listened to other demands put forward by the protesters. The sports minister subsequently held another meeting with the wrestlers on Wednesday to work out the nitty-gritty of the compromise formula.

“Let the chargesheet be filed by June 15 and then the court will take a view on it and determine the next steps. The complainants can also lay their case before the court,” a government source told News18.

The deal was sweetened with the government agreeing to most demands made by the wrestlers – like elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by June 30 and Singh’s family members or close aides not being allowed to be involved in the election process.

This was a concern expressed by wrestlers that Singh could foist a family member or a close aide as the next president, after serving three continuous terms. The government also agreed to form an internal complaints committee (ICC) within the WFI, which will be headed by a woman and ensure the security of female wrestlers. The government has also agreed to withdraw cases lodged against the wrestlers and other protestors.

The wrestlers have agreed to suspend their protest till June 15, awaiting the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh. A lot will depend on what charges the Delhi Police brings against the BJP MP and if the POCSO charges will continue to hold ground in the chargesheet.

With inputs from News18

The post Chargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Biz Tech
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Akhilesh pledges SP support to Kejriwal on ordinance issue // Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations // Saif bin Zayed briefed on new strategy of Ministry of Community Development // Sharjah’s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan // Oil Market Hinges On Possibility Of Saudi Production Cut Extension Beyond July // Abdulla bin Zayed emphasises necessity of assessing learning outcomes; monitoring school performance // Rahul Gandhi Has Finally Given A Jolt To Narendra Modi In Indian Diaspora // Dhankhar stresses on ‘rear-view mirror’ view in reply to Rahul // Gartner Identifies Four Myths Obscuring Cybersecurity’s Full Value // BJP Is Not Having Smooth Sailing In Uttar Pradesh Before Lok Sabha Polls // Sam Pitroda gives ammunition to BJP with temple remark // Global economic uncertainty triggers risk aversion , Rare Trader’s Professional training helps investors deploy correctly // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // Spot by NetApp Survey Highlights the Enterprise-Wide Importance of CloudOps and Identifies Key Challenges for Cloud Teams to Achieve Success // Friends of Sudan Group expresses deep concern about ongoing violence in Sudan // Saudi role as swing producer reinforced // Jollibee Foods Corporation starts the year strong, Reports +20.2% Systemwide Sales Growth in North America in Q1 2023 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 07 Jun 2023 // Shekhawat blasts Gehlot for obsession with saving ‘kursi’ // Pawar says even small issues being given religious colour //