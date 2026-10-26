China state-linked equity funds register sharpest inflows since 2025

China’s state-linked equity funds attracted their largest weekly inflows since the April 2025 trade-war sell-off, signalling intensified efforts to support a stock market battered by persistent selling.

Nine exchange-traded funds widely associated with the country’s so-called national team recorded combined net inflows of 128.7 billion yuan ($19 billion) during the week ending 23 October. The total was the highest since nearly 140 billion yuan entered the same closely watched group during the tariff-driven market turmoil 18 months earlier.

The surge followed a punishing decline in mainland shares that pushed the CSI 300 benchmark into bear-market territory, conventionally defined as a fall of at least 20% from a previous peak. Investors have been monitoring large purchases of index-tracking funds for indications that state-backed institutions are seeking to contain further losses.

The figures measure money entering funds favoured by official investors rather than confirmed purchases by government-controlled entities. No public announcement has established how much of last week’s inflows came directly from the state, making the scale of official intervention difficult to determine precisely.

Central Huijin Investment, a unit of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, is among the principal institutions associated with market stabilisation. Its investment activity has become an important signal for traders attempting to assess Beijing’s willingness to support share prices during periods of intense volatility.

The latest inflows were concentrated in exchange-traded products offering exposure to broad mainland equity benchmarks. Such vehicles enable institutions to acquire diversified holdings quickly, directing demand towards major listed companies without having to purchase individual shares separately.

Thursday’s trading illustrated the pressure facing authorities. The CSI 300 fell into a bear market as persistent selling overwhelmed earlier signs of institutional support. Funds favoured by state investors attracted approximately 46 billion yuan that day, highlighting the contrast between substantial new subscriptions and continuing weakness in underlying shares.

Friday brought a partial reversal. The CSI 300 finished 1.7% higher at 4,105.33 after falling by as much as 2% during the session. The recovery coincided with unusually active trading in several large index funds, although trading patterns alone cannot identify the buyers responsible.

One CSI 300 exchange-traded fund managed by E Fund Management registered turnover of about 19.5 billion yuan on Friday, its busiest session since October 2024. Heavy turnover can reflect purchases and sales by multiple participants and does not, by itself, establish the size of net state investment.

The rebound provided relief after a prolonged retreat that had already tested confidence in official market-support measures. The benchmark had endured a record sequence of weekly declines, leaving investors focused on whether additional institutional demand could interrupt the selling pressure.

Analysts at China Securities, including Yao Ziwei, had previously identified large subscriptions to leading broad-market funds and heavier activity towards the close of trading as characteristics consistent with institutional buying against the prevailing market trend. Their observations did not amount to confirmation of individual investors’ identities.

The scale of potential support has also attracted attention. Analysts including Rebecca Sin estimated that Central Huijin raised approximately $231 billion through exchange-traded fund sales during the first half of 2026 and redeployed about $43 billion after purchases resumed in July. Their calculations suggested considerable remaining capacity, although available resources do not guarantee further buying.

Those estimates underscore the distinction between market intervention and a sustained recovery. Purchases can provide immediate demand for shares, but their effect depends partly on whether other investors become willing to hold equities without continued institutional assistance.

The comparison with April 2025 is significant because that episode followed sweeping American tariff announcements that triggered sharp market losses. Authorities subsequently introduced measures intended to stabilise trading and confidence. Last week’s inflows approached the scale seen during that earlier emergency, despite the different circumstances surrounding the latest decline.

The nine-fund basket represents only part of China’s exchange-traded fund market. Subscription figures can vary depending on the funds selected, the valuation method and the period measured, while changes in units outstanding cannot establish the identity of the ultimate purchaser.

Mainland exchange-traded funds are listed securities whose prices fluctuate throughout the trading day. Their creation and redemption mechanisms allow authorised institutions to adjust the number of units outstanding as investor demand changes. These mechanisms can produce substantial changes in reported fund flows even when trading activity involves different categories of institutional and individual market participants.