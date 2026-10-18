,

China’s Professional Hair Care Brand ISYUN Announces Victoria song as Global Brand Ambassador, Accelerating Global Expansion with Strategic Focus on Southeast Asia

CHENGDU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 October 2026 – ISYUN a leading professional Chinese trendy hair dyeing brand, officially announced today that renowned versatile artist and global icon Victoria has been appointed as its Global Brand Ambassador. Marking a milestone strategic move in the brand’s history, this partnership reflects a deep synergy between both parties’ commitment to professional excellence and modern fashion philosophy. The collaboration signifies ISYUN’s accelerated global expansion pace, bringing high-quality at-home hair dyeing and care solutions to the worldwide market, while delivering a brand-new, professional home-styling choice to beauty consumers across Southeast Asia.

For consumers across Southeast Asia and beyond, Victoria is widely recognized as an influential Asian artist boasting immense popularity and public affinity. Having debuted early in her career as the leader of the top-tier girl group f(x), she established a profound fan base and widespread public recognition throughout Southeast Asia, backed by her solid performance skills, refreshing yet sophisticated personal image, and distinct style identity. Throughout her career, Victoria has consistently approached her artistic endeavors with a rigorous and professional attitude, expanding her footprint into diverse fields including acting, music, and fashion. By continually pushing her own boundaries across Asia, she has cemented her status as a powerhouse of both substance and aesthetic style through her exceptional fashion expression and steady delivery of high-caliber work. Whether effortlessly pulling off sharp, sophisticated professional looks or interpreting dynamic, trendy styles, her daring spirit to break boundaries and pursue meticulous detail perfectly aligns with ISYUN’s brand DNA of “Professionalism, Fashion, and Texture,” while echoing the brand’s dedicated craftsmanship in the hair-coloring sector. As Global Brand Ambassador, Victoria will join hands with ISYUN to champion the brand philosophy of “One Step Closer to Hair Color Freedom,” enabling more consumers—including those in Southeast Asia—to experience the convenience and joy of salon-quality hair care at home.

A Decade of Professional Excellence and Omni-Channel Growth

Since its inception in 2013, ISYUN has consistently focused on addressing the core pain points of consumers’ at-home hair coloring experiences, deeply cultivating the niche sector of trendy hair dyes while dedicating itself to creating professional, cutting-edge hair-coloring products tailored to Asian skin tones. Over the past decade, the brand has maintained deep insights into the personalized hair color demands of diverse consumer groups, keeping pace with global beauty trends to continuously expand its trendy color matrix. Currently encompassing six major color families with over twenty distinct shades—ranging from versatile everyday brown tones to highly personalized trendy hues—the brand fully satisfies expression needs across varying scenarios and styles.

Driven by stable product quality and an exceptional user experience, ISYUN has earned widespread recognition and affection from millions of young consumers in the Chinese market. In terms of channel layout, the brand has built an integrated omni-channel sales network: its offline footprint has successfully entered over 10,000 mainstream trendy retail stores nationwide, covering core consumer touchpoints, while its online presence maintains a leading position within the hair-dye category across major e-commerce platforms, backed by sustained sales leadership and stellar user reputation. Furthermore, ISYUN serves as the exclusive official designated professional hair care brand for the China Fashion Week , a testament to its industry-wide product acclaim.

Get Victoria’s Look: Catching the Trend with the All-New “Oxygen Cool Brown”

In tandem with the global ambassador announcement, ISYUN is concurrently launching the exact hair color worn by Global Brand Ambassador Victoria: the “Oxygen Cool Brown.” Addressing the industry-wide pain point where traditional hair dyes cause damage during coloring, ISYUN’s product development has always centered on the core concept of “Hair Dyeing and Care in One.” Utilizing the brand’s proprietary essential oil special blending technology , plant-derived extracts such as argan oil, jojoba seed extract, and camellia seed oil are packaged in independent capsules, ready to be poured and mixed directly into the color cream during application. This delivers a simultaneous dyeing and conditioning experience that leaves hair smooth and lustrous post-application, effectively taming frizz and ameliorating post-dye dryness.

The newly introduced “Oxygen Cool Brown” shade—matching Victoria’s stunning hair look—is crafted precisely around the product’s superior color-rendering advantages. The translucent cool brown base blended with natural misty undertones flatters all skin tones while brightening overall complexion, seamlessly adapting to both daily commuting and leisure gatherings as a versatile, high-end, yet practical trendy color. Accompanied by an elegant floral fragrance, the product comprehensively optimizes the at-home coloring sensory experience, breaking public stereotypes regarding pungent chemical odors associated with hair dyes.

Tapping into the Booming Southeast Asian Beauty Market

In recent years, Southeast Asia’s beauty and personal care market has experienced continuous expansion, with the rise of younger consumer cohorts driving rapid growth in personalized cosmetic demands. Among these segments, at-home hair care products have emerged as a prominent growth driver in the Southeast Asian market, favored for their operational flexibility, high cost-performance ratio, and diverse stylistic expressions. Simultaneously, Southeast Asian consumers are raising their expectations for hair-dye formulations: demanding both precise color rendering optimized for Asian skin tones and integrated nourishing properties to minimize hair damage. ISYUN’s launch of its global ambassador strategy—exporting mature hair-dye and care portfolios to international markets—precisely meets the soaring demand for professional at-home hair solutions across Southeast Asia.

A senior spokesperson for ISYUN stated, “Signing Victoria as our Global Brand Ambassador marks a vital milestone in our journey toward broader international markets. Victoria’s professional attitude and fashion influence enable us to precisely connect with our core consumer demographic, infusing fresh, trendy vitality into the brand. Leveraging her cross-cultural influence across Southeast Asia, ISYUN will more efficiently engage local youth demographics and communicate our core professional ethos and product value.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding Global Horizons

Looking ahead, ISYUN will continue to collaborate with Global Brand Ambassador Victoria to uphold its brand DNA of “Professionalism, Fashion, and Texture,” continually sharpening its product competitiveness and color innovation. The brand remains committed to delivering diverse hair-coloring solutions that integrate trendiness with deep nourishment, bringing the founding vision of “One Step Closer to Hair Color Freedom” to life. As its global footprint steadily expands, ISYUN will continue monitoring the hair characteristics and aesthetic demands of consumers across different global regions, continuously optimizing its offerings to bring professional, convenient, and healthy at-home hair care experiences to more consumers worldwide, collectively exploring new frontiers in home hair-styling aesthetics.

Hashtag: #ISYUN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.