Christopher Aleo and Simona Jakstaite support HIV research at amfAR London 2026

Following the foundation’s Venice gala, the iSwiss Pay founder and his wife, creative director Simona Jakstaite, are expected in London for an evening featuring Rita Ora, with honours for Jeremy Irons and Philip Treacy.

LONDON — Christopher Aleo, founder of iSwiss Pay, and his wife, creative director Simona Jakstaite, are expected to attend amfAR London 2026, continuing their support for the foundation’s fundraising initiatives following their participation in its Venice gala in September.

Taking place at The Chancery Rosewood on Friday 16 October, the event coincides with Frieze London and the BFI London Film Festival. Its programme will bring together music, contemporary art and philanthropy, with a gala dinner and live auction raising funds for scientific research.

For Aleo and Jakstaite, the London engagement represents a continuation of their involvement with amfAR, placing their professional interests in business, communication and the creative industries alongside support for HIV research.

From Venice to London: a continuing commitment

Aleo has framed his involvement in philanthropy around the responsibilities that accompany business success, arguing that the significance of a charitable event should be judged by what it achieves rather than where it takes place.

“The real question is not where an event takes place, but what tangible impact it can generate,” he has said.

That distinction is particularly relevant to fundraising galas, where prominent guests and prestigious settings attract public attention, but donations and auction proceeds provide the practical means of supporting the cause.

For the iSwiss Pay founder, the London event offers another opportunity to put that approach into practice. His attendance with Jakstaite follows their appearance together at amfAR’s Venice gala in September 2026, extending their support across two of the foundation’s European fundraising occasions.

Simona Jakstaite: creativity, communication and philanthropy

Jakstaite’s professional work spans creative direction, fashion and media. A writer and ambassador for ELLE Baltic, she works between Dubai, Paris and Milan, with a focus on image, communication and international cultural events.

Her participation alongside Aleo reflects their shared support for the foundation while bringing a communications perspective to their involvement. For a charitable initiative, visibility can help introduce a cause to new audiences; its lasting value depends on keeping that attention connected to the work being funded.

At amfAR London, the couple’s presence will form part of a wider gathering of supporters drawn from business, entertainment and the arts.

Rita Ora, Jeremy Irons and an auction centred on contemporary art

Rita Ora and Jamie Miller are among the announced musical performers. The evening will also recognise Jeremy Irons, who will receive the amfAR Award of Inspiration, and Philip Treacy, who will be presented with the Award of Excellence.

Alongside the performances and honours, the live auction will give guests an opportunity to contribute through contemporary art and specially arranged experiences.

Announced lots include a marble work by Rocco Ritchie, an experience with Matt Dillon combining a studio visit, lunch and one of his paintings, and a commissioned portrait by Chloe Wise. The selection connects the evening’s fundraising purpose with the artistic interests of an audience gathering in London during Frieze.

The announced event chairs include Joe Alwyn, Melanie C, Dame Tracey Emin, Teri Hatcher, Natasha Lyonne and Kelly Osbourne. Their involvement in that capacity is separate from confirmation of individual attendance.

Together, the musical programme, awards and auction will provide different ways for guests to engage with the foundation’s work, with fundraising remaining the evening’s central purpose.

The research behind the occasion

Beyond the dinner and performances, the event supports a continuing scientific effort. amfAR funds research exploring strategies to eliminate HIV or achieve sustained control of the virus without ongoing antiretroviral treatment.

Charitable events contribute to that work by bringing supporters together and generating resources through donations, sponsorship and auctions. The public profile of an evening can attract interest; the funding it produces is what connects that interest to research.

For Christopher Aleo and Simona Jakstaite, the move from Venice to London marks another opportunity to support that effort. Their involvement brings business and creativity into the same room, but the purpose extends beyond either: helping sustain the research at the heart of amfAR’s mission.

Also published on Medium.