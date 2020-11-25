Cloud Comrade Wins AWS ASEAN’s Migration Partner of the Year Award

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 November 2020 – Cloud Comrade, a leading Singapore-based cloud managed services provider and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) have recognised it as the 2020 ASEAN AWS Migration Partner of the Year.

Since its inception in 2014, Cloud Comrade has been focusing on AWS migrations and managed services. Having implemented hundreds of cloud projects over the years, and with more than 400 customers around the ASEAN region, Cloud Comrade has differentiated itself as the first AWS Premier Partner in ASEAN to receive AWS SAP Competency and AWS Well-Architected partner status. Moreover, Cloud Comrade has also achieved MSP Competency, Migration Competency and is now an AWS Managed Service partner in ASEAN. Besides cloud migrations, Cloud Comrade is also recognised for its extensive experience in the area of complex SAP deployments on AWS.

Cloud Comrade’s customers come from a wide range of industries including manufacturing, financial services, retail, logistics, public sector, education, and healthcare.

Commenting on the award, Andy Waroma, Cloud Comrade’s co-founder and co-managing director, said, “This award is a great testimony to the winning collaboration we have with AWS and our joint customers, and an affirmation of our commitment to be the leading cloud migration and managed services expert. Cloud Comrade has a strong track record of delivering AWS cloud migrations to customers in ASEAN. We are honoured to receive this official recognition for the work and expertise that our employees deliver 24/7 especially during the unusual circumstances in 2020.”

“Each year, we honour AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners who are leaders in the ASEAN channel community and play key roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS,” said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN. “The ASEAN APN Partner Awards recognise a wide range of born-in-the-cloud and traditional APN Consulting and Technology Partners whose business models have embraced specialisation and collaboration. Their recent success is testimony to their passion and dedication to providing customers with innovative cloud solutions.”

About Cloud Comrade