Communal Clashes In Bihar And Bengal Were A Part Of RSS Design Before Lok Sabha Poll

By Arun Srivastava

The communal riots that shook Bihar and Bengal for three consecutive days in the wake of Ram Navami celebrations have been the part of the saffron conspiracy with three distinct motives, to destabilise the states governments of the two states, terrorise the Muslims and smash their trappings for economic elevation and empowerment.

This year’s communal violence has been quite different from the previous incidents.. In Bihar sheriff of Bihar, the rioters targeted the big bazaar of a Muslim, a distant relative of the BJP leader Shahnawaz. The Mall was extensively looted and completely ransacked. Astonishingly while his bus was set ablaze, the buses of Hindu owners were not touched. The rioters were discrete in choosing their targets. The same thing has happened in Howrah in Bengal.

Though the rioters ran amok on the streets, but they were observant in picking their targets for attacking. They primarily aimed at the shops owned by the Muslims. The motto of the rioters and their motivators was to hack the economic activities of the Muslims. Earlier the Muslims would come out to the streets even after slightest provocation. But now they have been maintaining restraint. This has unnerved the organisers. For bigots it would be a tough task to take on the new modernised and liberal Muslim middle class. Their primary aim is to get them entangled in communal violence.

Though the Hindu bigots have not succeeded in achieving their mission as it was planned, yet they are happy that they have managed to strike some blow. The leaders and cadres of Hindu supremacist Bajrang Dal are feeling glee at the prospect that some Muslim small traders have decided to shift their residences to other places and carry on their business from there. Even a top leader of Bajrang Dal of Rishra affirmed that after this clash they are hopeful of establishing new operational units in the area. They are optimistic that by the end of the current month, they would set up new sakhas in Howrah, Rishra and other adjoining areas. For the RSS the scene has changed for better. Even original inhabitants of Rishra confess that it has not witnessed communal violence in the past few decades. Even Sasaram in Bihar was the new destination.

The RSS expansion plan has been quite devious. It has been primarily focusing on the new areas, but adjacent to the areas which already have their activities. Besides their primary focus has been on the OBC and EBC. In Bihar Shariff the lead for the attack was taken by the EBCs, Paswan and some dalit castes, in Howrah and Rishra the OBCs and EBCs took the task upon them. In their quest for intervening in the decision making process at the ground level and enjoy the fruits of the power, so far denied to them, they have joined the BJP wagon. They constitute the vast muscle power of the RSS and BJP.

It is not that they are keeping a lid on their operation or intend to maintain secrecy. For them their actions are open. The RSS and its frontal organisations would unleash a reign of attack was known to the Bihar government. Only on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar rejected BJP and AIMIM’s allegations of administrative lapses and admitted that communal disturbances at Biharshariff and Sasaram were carefully orchestrated by “some people”. He said it was part of a well-planned conspiracy to create trouble and disturb communal harmony in the state.

He obliquely accused home minister Amit Shah saying; “One place where he (Shah) had to visit, the clashes were deliberately orchestrated. The other place is Biharsharif. ….. The type of mischief they planned in Biharsharif; it all will be exposed after a few days.” For the second time in the past five days he firmly hinted at the involvement of ‘some people’. Sad for Nitish, his statement has drawn flakes from his supporters and well-wishers. They argue “since it was known to the administration then why he did not act in advance. Why he kept his eyes shut and allowed the miscreants to rampage the state?

Talking about a conspiracy angle he said: “Do log hai, ek raj kar raha hai aur dusra uska agent hai. Wahi dono milkar yeh sab idhar se udhar kar rahe hai (Two people are behind it, one is ruling, and another is his agent)”. Obviously he was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the ‘agent’. Both Shah and Owaisi directly attacked Kumar and blamed him for the communal disturbances. There are very few takers for his explanation that the administrative officers did good job and successfully controlled it. They also seek to know what for Nitish was waiting. Even before the bigots take the state to ransom he must crack down on them. The deputy CM Tejashvi is also facing bitter criticism.

After the riots Tejashwi had said “ it was a well-planned conspiracy to incite riots in Bihar. Bihar is being targeted continuously. Earlier an attempt was made to make Bihar fight with the people of and now these riots”. Even some of the allies of the Mahagathbandhan have been highly critical of his attitude. The violence has a clear design was also stressed by the CPI-ML-Liberation release, Dipankar who referred to Shah’s speech at Nawada on Sunday wherein the Union home minister “brazenly called for a mandate for the BJP within hours of communal violence, thereby betraying their electoral game plan”. He said that the government ought to have taken the signal seriously.

CM of Bengal Mamata Banerjee said that the violence was a planned affair, and she admitted some lapse on the part of police. The fact is that the police was told to be most cautious so that the processionists were not hurt since that has the potential to lead to violence further. Even a major section of the police officials are quite sure of a deep rooted conspiracy. They point out that the Ram Navami procession was to be taken out around 1 PM in the afternoon. But finally it started its journey around 4 pm. None is aware why the procession was delayed for nearly three hours. The procession passed through the Muslim dominated area; from the front of a mosque. The organisers knew that the Muslims would be offering Namaz before opening their Iftar.

The JD (U) leaders from Bihar now seek to know from Amit Shah, since the identity of the culprits is known whether he would keep his words of “dangaiyeon ko ulta latka denge (we will hang the rioters upside down)”. In fact Mamata was forthright. She sought to know whether Shah would hang Sumit Shaw, upside down, who was arrested from Munger in Bihar, for brandishing a firearm at the Ram Navami rally in Howrah. She also quipped; “police have arrested a hired rioter who was brought in from Bihar. I don’t want to say that all Hindi-speaking people are rioters or all Urdu-speaking people are rioters. My question is, why aren’t you doing to rioters what you had promised?”

Even while the BJP and JD(U) leaders from Bihar are involved in the war of a acrimony, a BJP legislator from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, Salav Mani Tripathi, has warned Tejashvi to take lessons from the treatment meted out to the Samajwadi Party strongman Azam Khan and refrain from harassing the Hindus in Bihar. (IPA Service)

The post Communal Clashes In Bihar And Bengal Were A Part Of RSS Design Before Lok Sabha Poll first appeared on IPA Newspack.