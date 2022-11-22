logo
Cong claims yatra ‘revolutionary moment’ for national politics

Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a “revolutionary moment” for national politics as well as the party and not an event, and converting it into electoral success will take a while.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of the foot march’s Maharashtra leg, Ramesh claimed people were looking for an alternative and wanted to get rid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The Congress is the only ideology that presents an alternative to the BJP and the RSS. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a revolutionary moment for national politics and the Congress and not an event,” he said.

It will take a while to convert the yatra’s success into the electoral success, he added.

Ramesh said the yatra will take a break on November 21 and 22 in Maharashtra and will proceed to Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

With inputs from News18

