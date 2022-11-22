Cong claims yatra ‘revolutionary moment’ for national politics

Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a “revolutionary moment” for national politics as well as the party and not an event, and converting it into electoral success will take a while.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of the foot march’s Maharashtra leg, Ramesh claimed people were looking for an alternative and wanted to get rid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

आज पीएम के उस घोषणा की पहली बरसी है जिसमें उन्होंने 3 काले कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने का वादा किया था। #BharatJodoYatra ने बुलढाणा ज़िले के भस्तान में किसानों के लिए इस ऐतिहासिक जीत को उनके दृढ़ संकल्पों को नमन करके और शहीद हुए 700 से अधिक किसानों को श्रद्धांजलि देकर याद किया। pic.twitter.com/kn5ZP4ull6— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2022

“The Congress is the only ideology that presents an alternative to the BJP and the RSS. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a revolutionary moment for national politics and the Congress and not an event,” he said.

It will take a while to convert the yatra’s success into the electoral success, he added.

Ramesh said the yatra will take a break on November 21 and 22 in Maharashtra and will proceed to Madhya Pradesh on November 23.