Cong stand on Delhi ordinance depends on Punjab unit

India
A day after the Punjab unit urged the Congress High Command to consult state units before deciding on support for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the Delhi ordinance issue, the senior leadership has sought a report from the state unit on the cases registered against the local leaders by the Bhagwant Mann government stressing that it would stand for them against what it alleged was “political witch-hunting”.

The AAP leadership including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been travelling across the country seeking support for the party over the issue. Kejriwal met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday.

The Congress is yet to make its stand clear on the issue but the Punjab unit has been asking its senior leadership to consult them before taking a decision.

Following the request, the Congress high command has sought a report from the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on the cases registered against party leaders by the state government.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has sought a report from PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, said party sources.

The Punjab Congress has been alleging political vendetta against its leaders by the AAP government in the state.

Apart from the arrest of former ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the report, to be submitted to the high command, also mentioned the arrest of its former MLA Kikki Dhillon and ongoing inquiries against former CM Charanjit Channi, former minister Brahm Mohindra, MLAs Barinder Meet Pahra and Sukhpal Kahira.

“Whatever politically motivated cases have been filed against Congress leaders by the Punjab government will be brought to the notice of the high command,’’ said Warring.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP deserved no solidarity from the Congress because it had unleashed a ruthless witch-hunt against Congress MLAs, leaders and workers in the state. He has already urged the party’s high command to take this point into consideration before reaching a decision on extending support to the AAP on the ordinance issue.

Punjab Congress leaders have urged the party’s high command to consult the leadership of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka before even considering helping the AAP.

With inputs from News18

