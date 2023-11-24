Cong sticks to ‘Panauti’ dig at Modi with new posters

Undeterred by the Election Commission’s show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over his “shameful and disgraceful” comments, the Indian National Congress on Friday came up with posters referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Panauti’, a term associated with bad luck.

The poster came in a continuation of Gandhi’s untasteful “PM means Panauti Modi” remark after India lost against Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup Final last week, insinuating that PM Modi brings bad luck. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Balotra on November 21, Gandhi referred to India’s loss in Ahmedabad with PM Modi in the stands.

In the poster, which is a parody of the 1960 Indian epic historical drama film Mughal-E-Azam, PM Modi is shown sneaking behind the curtains, with the bold text calling him ‘Panauti-e-Azam’.







The Punjab unit of Congress also shared a similar poster on their Instagram handle, with the caption “The time has come now” written in Punjabi. In the poster, a caricature resembling PM Modi is seen dancing while in the background several holdings mentioning tragedies India faced in the past few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandrayaan 2, World Cup 2023 finals, and demonetisation.

This is not the first time the Congress party has launched a no-holds-barred offensive against the prime minister. In the past, the grand old party has used barbs like ‘Maut ka saudagar’ and ‘neech aadmi’ to ‘chai wallah’ among others against PM Modi.

The history is the proof that each time Congress called the prime minister names, it backfired on them electorally.

Earlier on 2019, Rahul Gandhi had to apologise for attributing the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark against PM Modi after Supreme Court’s notice to him. Gandhi had said the comment was made in the heat of campaigning.