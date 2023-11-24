logo
Just in:
India, EU Sign Pact For Ties On Semiconductors // Pleas Against SEBI’s Adani Probe: Greater Focus On Investor Loss Than Market Efficiency // HONMA Golf Announces Interim Results for FY2023/24 ; Sustained Net Profit Growth and Robust Cash Flow // Lee Kum Kee Earns a Win at Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023 // Shah says BJP voted to power whenever Modi is abused // Biden says hostages release ‘only a start’ // Victory Securities – The First Licensed Corporation in Hong Kong Approved by the SFC Offering Virtual Asset Dealing & Advisory Services to Retail Investors // SEBI Proposes Easing Trading Plans For Company Insiders // Automa8e’s AI-Driven Revolution: ASR+ Tier 3 Status Unlocks Accounting & Finance Excellence // Indian vigil over spread of mystery disease across China // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 24 Nov 2023 // Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Has A Formidable Team For Assembly Poll // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 25 Nov 2023 // Congress In Kerala Caught In Row Over YC Chief’s Election // Far Right Victory In Netherlands Elections Signals Bad Omen For European Liberals And Left // Government Looks To Expand NCLT, May Add Up To 100 Members // For Ashok Gehlot, The Outcome Of Assembly Polls In Rajasthan Will Determine His Future // A successful conclusion to the 2023 Salt for Peace Festival // Kerry Logistics Network Garners Cross-border Corporate – Leadership Award At the 2023 Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards // Gujarat Govt’s Choice Of Ghol As A The State Fish Leads To Murmurs In Bengal //
HomeIndia PoliticsMamata adds her version to Modi ill-omen story
India Politics
0 likes

Mamata adds her version to Modi ill-omen story

mamatas bengal global business summit next month has big potential for success 2

In a dig at the BJP, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that India would have won the cricket World Cup if the final match was played in Kolkata or Mumbai. Not stopping there, but without naming anyone, she said “wherever sinners go, they take along their sins”.

“The Indian team played so well that they won all the matches in the World Cup, except the one attended by the sinners,” she said, also alleging that attempts were being made to “saffronise” the Indian team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe that we would have won the World Cup if the finals had taken place in Kolkata or Wankhede (in Mumbai),” she said, during an address to party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

She added: “They even tried to saffronise the team by introducing saffron practice jerseys. The players resisted and, as a result, they did not have to wear those jerseys during the matches.”

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a poll speech in Rajasthan, had used the panauti barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had attended the World Cup final that India lost to Australia after 10 consecutive wins in the tournament.

The BJP has demanded action by the Election Commission against Gandhi for his comment. The party’s leadership in West Bengal also lashed out at Banerjee for her words. They said such “petty politics” can only be expected of the chief minister and TMC boss.

“It is very unfortunate. This kind of petty politics can be expected from leaders like Mamata Banerjee or Rahul Gandhi. She has insulted the efforts of our Indian team, which has won the last 10 matches consecutively without a single defeat. What about their efforts? It is only because of the stadium… but she is forgetting that she was also a part of the same party, Congress…Now she is talking about the saffron colour, the stadium. The people of West Bengal are suffering because of you. Your family heads sports institutions in West Bengal, what qualifications do they have to lead a sports association? And what results have you got for West Bengal in the last 12 years? So, stop doing such petty politics…” said BJP general secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul.

With inputs from News18

The post Mamata adds her version to Modi ill-omen story first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India Politics
Just in:
Gaza Conflict Ends Up Separating Wheat From Chaff Among Religious Leaders // Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Has A Formidable Team For Assembly Poll // Kerry Logistics Network Garners Cross-border Corporate – Leadership Award At the 2023 Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards // Mahua’s account accessed from more places, including US // Indian vigil over spread of mystery disease across China // Congress In Kerala Caught In Row Over YC Chief’s Election // SEBI Proposes Easing Trading Plans For Company Insiders // Automa8e’s AI-Driven Revolution: ASR+ Tier 3 Status Unlocks Accounting & Finance Excellence // PSU Insurers’ Stocks Surge On Attractive Valuation, RBI’s Risk Weight Norms // Gujarat Govt’s Choice Of Ghol As A The State Fish Leads To Murmurs In Bengal // Shah says BJP voted to power whenever Modi is abused // Rehide Launches Revolutionary Web3 Password Manager: A New Era of Unparalleled Data Security and User Empowerment // Together, WE Thrive: WeWork Hong Kong celebrates its 7th anniversary, fostering a collaborative business ecosystem // A successful conclusion to the 2023 Salt for Peace Festival // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 24 Nov 2023 // HONMA Golf Announces Interim Results for FY2023/24 ; Sustained Net Profit Growth and Robust Cash Flow // Government Looks To Expand NCLT, May Add Up To 100 Members // For Ashok Gehlot, The Outcome Of Assembly Polls In Rajasthan Will Determine His Future // Approach Black Friday like a pro: Octa sheds light on how traders get better deals when shopping // India, EU Sign Pact For Ties On Semiconductors //