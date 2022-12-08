Congress, NCP bid to raise Shivaji issue in RS

NCP MP Vandana Chavan and Congress MP Rajani Patil on Thursday moved suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In her notice, Chavan said, “The people of Maharashtra are facing rampant disrespect at the hands of their Governor through his outrageous remarks on the revered iconic leaders of not only the State but the country”.

On Monday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of a “deliberate conspiracy” to defame the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the past few weeks, and wondered why the government is not taking action in the matter.

“Repeated slurs on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are not inadvertent, but a conscious strategy that is going on in a serialised manner,” Patole said, referring to the recent spate of controversial remarks against the great Maratha warrior king.

Governor Koshyari started by comparing the Chhatrapati with Nitin Gadkari and then BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi made disparaging claims on the Maratha legend, said Patole.

Soon after, Tourism Minister M.P. Lodha stepped into the picture by comparing the Chhatrapati’s escape from Agra Fort (1666) with the rebellion against Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde (2022) and he later became the Chief Minister in June this year.

“And now, BJP legislator Prasad Lad has made a new discovery that the Chhatrapati was born in Konkan Besides, a video of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has also surfaced on social media where he refers to the Chhatrapati in a disrespectful manner,” said Patole.

