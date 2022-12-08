logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaCongress, NCP bid to raise Shivaji issue in RS
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Congress, NCP bid to raise Shivaji issue in RS

NCP MP Vandana Chavan and Congress MP Rajani Patil on Thursday moved suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In her notice, Chavan said, “The people of Maharashtra are facing rampant disrespect at the hands of their Governor through his outrageous remarks on the revered iconic leaders of not only the State but the country”.

On Monday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of a “deliberate conspiracy” to defame the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the past few weeks, and wondered why the government is not taking action in the matter.

“Repeated slurs on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are not inadvertent, but a conscious strategy that is going on in a serialised manner,” Patole said, referring to the recent spate of controversial remarks against the great Maratha warrior king.

Governor Koshyari started by comparing the Chhatrapati with Nitin Gadkari and then BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi made disparaging claims on the Maratha legend, said Patole.

Soon after, Tourism Minister M.P. Lodha stepped into the picture by comparing the Chhatrapati’s escape from Agra Fort (1666) with the rebellion against Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde (2022) and he later became the Chief Minister in June this year.

“And now, BJP legislator Prasad Lad has made a new discovery that the Chhatrapati was born in Konkan Besides, a video of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has also surfaced on social media where he refers to the Chhatrapati in a disrespectful manner,” said Patole.

With inputs from News18

The post Congress, NCP bid to raise Shivaji issue in RS first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 