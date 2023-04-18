Crypto exchange opens global HQ in Dubai

Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange with 15 million users worldwide, announced the grand opening of its global headquarters in Dubai. The second largest crypto exchange in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) also revealed future plans to elevate its global presence with a stronger foothold in the region.

Occupying a full floor at One Central, Dubai World Trade Center, Bybit’s corporate headquarters boasts an open space of 16,000 square feet overlooking Dubai’s iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future.

One of the first exchange services to obtain the in-principle approval to operate in Dubai, Bybit has seized the momentum on a meteoric rise to the No.2 spot among the over 400 crypto and blockchain businesses in MENA in the past year. In 2023, the exchange is on track to double its trading volume in the region.

Building on its ambition to become the world’s Crypto Ark and to facilitate the mass adoption of digital assets, Bybit is looking to power up global expansions from its new home base through new partnership, talent cultivation and product innovation programs.

“We are excited to be part of Dubai’s futuristic skyline and most importantly, to be able to officially call Dubai home,” said Ben Zhou, CEO and co-founder of Bybit. “The digital economy is advancing at incredible speed and crypto and blockchain technology will be the mainstay and the connective tissues. As one of the most progressive digital assets hubs in MENA and the world, Dubai is optimally positioned to capture the opportunities in the sector by bringing together state-of-the-art tech and infrastructure, international talent and vision.”

Zhou said the space was designed to encapsulate Bybit’s commitment to openness, creativity and transparency. “The new office will be an innovative hub for dreamers and creators to exchange ideas and unlock next level opportunities of Web3. Our door will be open to friends and members of the Bybit family,” he said.

