Nitish backs Rahul demand for caste census report release

Supporting the Congress’ demand for an up-to-date caste census in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said it would be beneficial for all sections of the society.

The survey report would help the government in better implementation of welfare schemes for the socially and economically disadvantaged groups, the chief minister said.

“We have been in favour of the caste census right from the very beginning. When the central government refused to do so, we decided to conduct the caste survey on our own. It is going on in the state. The exercise will provide data to the government for carrying out works for the benefit of weaker sections of the society”, Kumar told reporters here.

The month-long second phase of caste headcount is underway in Bihar from April 15 to May 15. The enumeration exercise, which started from January 7, will be completed by May. The Congress is the alliance partner of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) government in Bihar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16 demanding an up-to-date caste census, saying meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes are incomplete in the absence of such a data.

Addressing a rally in Katnataka’s Kolar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dared Prime Minister Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed.

The 50 per cent ceiling refers to Supreme Court judgements pointing out that the overall reservation in government jobs and education for various communities should not breach the mark although there are exceptions with some states crossing the figure.

“The numbers from the caste census in 2011 were not made available, after which it was found that it was not done properly. We started demanding that it be done properly. All parties in Bihar had the same view when we decided to have a caste-based survey and it is currently being conducted in the state,” the chief minister said.

The Congress-led-UPA regime had compiled the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011. The reports from the census have been published except that of the caste data.

With inputs from News18