Crypto player launches international platform

M2, the new global destination for crypto investors has officially launched its international platform, offering a trusted place to earn and buy. This marks the beginning of a vision to serve institutional and retail investors by delivering high-quality investment products that are built to meet and exceed regulatory requirements in the sector.

The M2 Earn product available at launch by M2, provides up to 10.5% yield on Bitcoin and Ethereum and investors can calculate their investment yields over a preferred timeframe by using the Earn calculator featured in the app. M2 investment products and the app have been inspired by extensive industry benchmarking and mirror the rigorous systems of investment banking which are now being applied to the digital asset sector.

M2 has to date obtained a license from The Securities Commission of Bahamas (SCB) as a Digital Assets Business and M2 Limited and M2 Custody Limited (M2 ADGM) a Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the ADGM as a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and for Providing Custody. Combined, the regulatory bodies offer the most comprehensive and progressive regulatory frameworks for digital assets in the world. Meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements will be a continuous process for M2 that will allow retail users to experience an extensive range of products. Additionally, M2 has initiated licenses in several jurisdictions globally.

