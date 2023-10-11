logo
Just in:
Hantec Group’s IT-Driven Transformation to Offer the Best Trading Platform for Clients // A country whose time has finally arrived // Dubai launches AI-powered digital city platform // Compensation Remains #1 Factor for Students Choosing New Jobs // International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 opens // Singapore Health Expert Shares Thrombosis Risk Factors Everyone Should Know and Mitigate with WTD’s 60 For 60 Fitness Challenge // New antibiotic drug developed by HKU Chemistry research team approved for clinical trials in humans // Crypto player launches international platform // Protest over dropped names in Rajasthan BJP list // Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing conducive investment environment // Chhattisgarh Has Become Most Politically Sensitive State // UAE sends urgent food supplies to people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan // Fighting continues in Israel // UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud // BJP To Use Hamas Attack On Israel A Weapon To Combat Caste Census // Amazon Global Selling Singapore Unveils 2024 Strategic Priorities and Inks MOU with NYP-SIRS to Accelerate Regional SMEs’ Global Expansion // Crypto blues not related to Palestine conflict // CBI takes over probe into NewsClick ‘violations’ // Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation sends emergency medical, food aid to Afghanistan // Israel-Hamas War Is Going To Have Some Impact On The Coming State Polls //
HomePeer to PeerCrypto blues not related to Palestine conflict
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Crypto blues not related to Palestine conflict

Rania Gule

The digital currency markets, particularly Bitcoin and Ripple, have experienced their worst performance in recent weeks, and this wasn’t significantly related to the geopolitical situation in Palestine. However, there have been some positive legal developments, particularly regarding Ripple, but these haven’t yet translated into realistic price improvements for Ripple. Additionally, Ripple had to accept the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Christina Campbell, who joined Maven Clinic as their CFO.

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe Ripple’s performance in the third quarter was good, even though it failed to maintain the gains made after the judge decided to reject the Securities and Exchange Commission’s appeal, which seems to have weakened investor sentiment and consequently reduced demand for the currency.

On Monday, October 3rd, the Federal Court rejected the Securities and Exchange Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction. Judge Torres mentioned that for the SEC’s request for a preliminary injunction to be granted, they must establish, among other things, a “substantial likelihood” of success on the merits. However, the digital market, including Ripple and Bitcoin, failed to capitalize on Judge Torres’s decision, as the price of Ripple dropped by about 3.2% yesterday. Bitcoin’s price also dropped to $27,060, which may also be due to the prevailing risk aversion sentiment in the market.

In my opinion, another reason for the recent decline in Ripple and Bitcoin is the recent decision by the International Settlements Bank to add Ripple to its interbank operability working group. This means that Ripple is now part of the working group established for cross-border payments. This should have been a significant positive development, but it hasn’t been priced in by the markets yet.

Looking at the fear and greed index in the cryptocurrency space, we’ve seen a slight shift from fear to neutrality over the past month, which is a minor positive for the overall cryptocurrency market.

Despite the judgment issued by Judge Torres last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission can still choose to drop its case against Ripple. Given the SEC’s apparent disdain for the cryptocurrency industry, the markets will remain in a state of anticipation in the near and medium term.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Stockie Dokie
Peer to Peer
Buzz
News Releases
Featured
India Politics
Just in:
Hamas-Israeli Conflict Coincides With 50th Anniversary Of 1973 Oil Shock // Israel-Hamas War Is Going To Have Some Impact On The Coming State Polls // Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation sends emergency medical, food aid to Afghanistan // Crypto player launches international platform // Singapore Health Expert Shares Thrombosis Risk Factors Everyone Should Know and Mitigate with WTD’s 60 For 60 Fitness Challenge // Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing conducive investment environment // Compensation Remains #1 Factor for Students Choosing New Jobs // Decoding The Origin Of The Hamas-Israel War Through Tumultuous Past History // A country whose time has finally arrived // New antibiotic drug developed by HKU Chemistry research team approved for clinical trials in humans // Chhattisgarh Has Become Most Politically Sensitive State // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 11 Oct 2023 // 3M highlights net positive water impact pilot, direct air capture technology during Climate Week NYC // BJP To Use Hamas Attack On Israel A Weapon To Combat Caste Census // International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 opens // Modi Factor Is Not A Decisive Factor In Poll Bound States // In The Three Hindi Speaking States, BJP’s Campaign Focus Is On Hindutva // Hantec Group’s IT-Driven Transformation to Offer the Best Trading Platform for Clients // UAE sends urgent food supplies to people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan // UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud //