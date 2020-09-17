Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong Swept Four Number 1s in Euromoney’s 2020 Real Estate Survey

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 September 2020 – Leading global real estate services firm, Cushman & Wakefield, was named the top commercial real estate advisor and consultant in Hong Kong, winning top spot across all four categories of “Overall”, “Agency Letting/Sales”, “Property Valuation” and “Research”, according to the Euromoney’s 16th Annual Real Estate Survey of industry professionals for 2020.

Cushman & Wakefield added to its second consecutive wins in the categories of “Overall”, “Agency Letting/Sales”, and “Valuation” with a win in the category of “Research” as well.

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield, said, “We are honored to be recognized by Euromoney with a clean sweep of all awards in the “Advisors and Consultants” category. This is the best testament to our unparalleled leadership in the real estate industry in Hong Kong. This also signifies our unfaltering focus and commitment in offering strategic advice and differentiated solutions to our clients in support of their business growth.”

Globally, Cushman & Wakefield was also named the No. 1 advisor and consultant for “Property Valuation” and “Research” for the third consecutive year, and No. 1 in “Agency Letting/Sales” for second consecutive year. The firm also claimed the No. 1 spot for “Investment Managers”.

In Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield was named as the top commercial real estate “Advisor and Consultant” in China for three years. The No. 1 rankings we have received across four categories — including the Overall category — reflects our performance excellence, as well as our market leading position as the premium real estate services provider with the most comprehensive range of services across Greater China.