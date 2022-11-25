DHL Supply Chain names Mihaela Isac as new CIO in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 November 2022 –DHL Supply Chain, the world’s leading contract logistics provider and a business division under Deutsche Post DHL Group, has appointed Mihaela Isac as its Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Asia Pacific. Mihaela was most recently Vice President of IT Life Sciences & Healthcare in North America, where she was responsible for enhancing the organization’s IT offering in transportation and warehousing in the life sciences sector.

“Mihaela has been with DHL Supply Chain for over a decade, and her achievements during this period speak for themselves. I am confident that her international experience and capabilities make her the perfect choice to enhance our digitalization agenda and standardization processes further to drive growth in the region, said Terry Ryan, CEO DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.

Mihaela joined DPDHL Group in 2011 as part of DHL Consulting in Bonn, Germany. In 2014, she relocated to Miami, where she continued her consulting career and held roles of increasing responsibility. She was an Associate Partner before moving to DHL Supply Chain IT North America as Senior Director Strategic IT Projects in 2019. She was appointed Senior Director IT Transportation Solutions in 2020 before stepping into her most recent role as Vice President IT Life Sciences and Healthcare.

During her three years with DHL Supply Chain IT in North America, Mihaela spearheaded innovation initiatives and digital projects for customers successfully while achieving strong employee engagement and NPS scores.

“I have seen firsthand how our teams at DHL Supply Chain have used technology to maintain business continuity for our customers throughout the pandemic and other disruptions. Customer needs have evolved and we need to focus on enhancing capabilities and enabling success for data analytics and accelerated digitalization to build resilience in our customers’ supply chains. I’m honored to have this opportunity to bring direct impact and influence on deploying the very best digital solutions and innovations for our customers,” said Mihaela.

