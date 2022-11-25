Lenovo Think P Series Workstations Up To 43 Per Cent Off During Black Friday

Enjoy up to 43 per cent off during Lenovo’s Black Friday promotion from November 24 to 28 2022

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 November 2022 –Lenovo Singapore today announced the range of Lenovo ThinkPad P Series and ThinkStation on offer for its Black Friday promotion between November 24 to 28, only on Lenovo Official Website . The Think P Series Workstations deliver uncompromised performance that power intensive artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and deep learning workflows for fintech companies. The workstations deliver maximum levels of performance under today’s most demanding AI workloads and removes start up challenges data scientists face with full turnkey solutions, leveraging the latest GPU-accelerated AI frameworks and software stacks for maximum productivity, operations and profits, transforming the way people work with smarter technology.

According to NVIDIA’s State of AI in Financial Services 2022 Survey, 91 per cent of financial services firms are driving critical business outcomes with investments in AI. Groundbreaking technology such as AI, ML and big data analytics have created opportunities for the fintech sector in the fight against financial fraud, using algorithms that analyze large data sources in real time.

“Designed with purpose to meet customers’ needs, Lenovo enables fintech firms to address business challenges by modernizing their data center IT architecture in the age of AI and big data,” said Nigel Lee, General Manager of Lenovo Singapore. “From blockchain to regulatory compliance and infrastructure to end-users, Lenovo empowers thousands of financial services customers globally through workforce-enabling technology and services to align IT with financial industry innovations, pushing the boundaries and building a smarter and faster future.”

Driven by customer feedback, Lenovo mobile and desktop workstations are designed and engineered to deliver their biggest contribution to AI and data science, and meet rigorous performance and computing requirements of the fintech industry’s processor-intensive workflows.

Preloaded with Lenovo ThinkShield security suite for protection across device and data, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 mobile workstation (starting at $3,723) features the latest 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor and graphics support up to an NVIDIA® RTX™ A5500 GPU. The ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (starting at $2,219), Lenovo’s most portable mobile workstation, combines 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® professional graphics engineered for intensive renderings and workflows. The ThinkStation P360 Ultra (starting at $1,491) delivers unmatched performance in half the size of a traditional small form factor desktop workstation, powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12400 Processor with a fully integrated, five-year life cycle solution.

Don’t miss out on huge Black Friday Savings with Daily flash deals on our range of Think P Series workstations and ThinkStation at up to 43 per cent off from November 24 to 28. Looking for your next WorkStation? Visit our Lenovo Official Website. Call us at 800-601-1481 or chat with us to enjoy complimentary IT consultation.

Get up to 43% off purchase of Lenovo products (PC, accessories, monitors and Tablets)

Use promo code “YEAREND” to save up to an extra 26% off

Offer Period: 14 Nov 2022 to 30 Nov 2022

Terms and Conditions:

This promotion is only available for customers purchased on Lenovo eShop (www.lenovo.com/sg/en) The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions and/or discounts. Discounts stated are on a while stocks last basis To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, no refund will be accepted for orders with a discount code offer. In the event of dispute, Lenovo (Singapore) Pte Ltd decision shall be final.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://fintech.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.